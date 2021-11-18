Newlyweds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa return to Mumbai in red and white ensembles, see all pics

Newlyweds Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa made their first appearance after getting married in an intimate ceremony held in Chandigarh. The couple arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday night and was clicked by the paparazzi outside the airport. The two stars looked charming in chic ensembles as they posed happily for the shutterbugs. Their first appearance is already melting hearts online.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa chose two powerful colours that signify love and purity for their first appearance. They opted for a red and white colour palette for the outing and made a fashionable post-wedding sartorial statement.

While Rajkummar wore an all-white frayed knotted kurta for his jet-set look, Patralekhaa was stunning as a newly-wed bride in a bright red embroidered saree. Scroll ahead to see the couple's photos from their first post-wedding appearance and details about their clothes.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa at Mumbai airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Rajkummar's all-white ensemble features a frayed braille knotted pattern, an open Mandarin collar, full sleeves, straight cut, asymmetric hemline, and fish-eye buttons.

He paired the jute linen kurta with matching white pants that come in a churidar fit. White chunky sneakers, a broad strap watch, tinted sunglasses, groomed beard, and a back-swept hairdo completed the airport look.

If you wish to buy Rajkummar's look, it is from designer Kunal Rawal's label. The all-white kurta and pants set are worth ₹39,000.

The Frayed Braille Knotted Kurta. (kunalrawalofficial.com)

Coming to Patralekhaa's airport look post her wedding, the actor chose a red intricately embroidered saree. The six yards come with scalloped borders adorned in hand-embroidered designs. She teamed it with a spaghetti-strapped blouse, mangalsutra, red lip shade, glowing face, and a messy low bun.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa at Mumbai airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

After getting married to Patralekhaa, Rajkummar had shared a cute picture from the wedding. He had captioned it, "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband Patralekhaa. Here's to forever... And beyond."

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa wore outfits by Sabyasachi for their wedding. The couple got married after dating each other for more than a decade. They co-starred in the film CityLights.

