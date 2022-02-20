Kareena Kapoor's all-denim look for outing with Taimur and Jeh mixes style and comfort: All pics inside

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan never compromises on style and comfort when it comes to her sartorial choices. Whether the actor is going for a casual outing or getting together with her family for a lunch date, she is always impeccably dressed. She pulls off effortless fashion moments, and each look is equally steal-worthy, like her latest look for enjoying an outing with her two sons, Jehangir (Jeh) Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan.

The shutterbugs clicked Kareena leaving her home with her eldest son Taimur and then getting in the car with Jeh for enjoying a day out in Mumbai. The Laal Singh Chaddha actor slipped into an all-denim attire and looked absolutely chic for the occasion. She mixed style and comfort with this look, perfect for enjoying lunch dates or early brunch with your girlfriends on a sunny winter day. Keep scrolling to see all photos of Kareena with Taimur and Jeh.

Kareena Kapoor outside her home in Mumbai. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena's day-out look features a long collared shirt with front button-up details, full sleeves with rolled-up cuffs, front patch pockets, an elastic tie at the waist to cinch in the top, and an oversized silhouette.

Kareena with her sons Taimur and Jeh. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

The 41-year-old actor teamed the shirt with high-waisted denim pants featuring a flared fitting and contrasting stripes on the side. The loose-fitting of the entire ensemble lent an effortless vibe, which Kareena accentuated with chunky white sneakers, a luxurious patterned Chanel black handbag, and sunglasses.

Kareena Kapoor rocks the denim-on-denim look.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

In the end, Kareena rounded off the denim-on-denim outfit with a gold watch, rings, a messy bun, nude lip shade, glowing skin, and a no-makeup look. What do you think of the star's ensemble?

Meanwhile, Kareena is currently awaiting the release of her film Laal Singh Chaddha, which stars Aamir Khan. The film, an official Hindi remake of Forrest Gump, has been delayed multiple times. Recently, the film's producers announced that it will release on August 11 instead of April 14.