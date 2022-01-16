Kareena Kapoor in 43k top and velvet pants enjoys day out with family: Can you guess her bag's price?

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan visited her father, Randhir Kapoor, yesterday with Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and her two sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. The style icon, known for making heads turn with her glamorous fashion choices, did the same for the casual outing in a chic and comfy ensemble. And we are taking notes.

The shutterbugs clicked Kareena and her family members outside Randhir Kapoor's house. The star looked dapper as always in her relaxed ensemble for the lunch date as she wore a simple logo T-shirt with velvet track pants, reminiscent of the Y2k era, which Kareena dominated with her fashion choices. Scroll ahead to take a look at her photos.

Kareena Kapoor outside Randhir Kapoor's house. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena chose an oversized white jersey top from Gucci for visiting Randhir Kapoor's house in Mumbai. The T-shirt features half sleeves with a drooping shoulder, Gucci vintage logo on the front and a round neckline. It is from the Gucci Cruise 2017 runway show.

Kareena's top is from the Gucci Cruise 2017 runway show(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Kareena wore the top by tucking it inside her track pants. She chose dark blue velvet pants featuring a high rise waistline, elastic band, loose-fitting and below-the-ankle hem length. A pair of chunky white sneakers, rings, silver bracelets and a metallic watch rounded up Kareena's look for the outing.

Kareena wears the top with velvet track pants. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

We found the price details of Kareena's top if you wish to include it in your casual wardrobe. The top, called Oversize T-shirt with Gucci logo, is available on the Gucci website and will cost you ₹43,888 (USD 590) approximately.

The Oversize T-shirt with Gucci logo. (gucci.com)

The mother-of-two kids also carried an expensive Christian Dior oblique jacquard saddle tote bag with her day-out ensemble. The black and grey bag is available on the Dior website, and we also have the price details if you wish to buy it. The bag costs a whopping ₹1,93,405 (USD 2,600).

The Christian Dior oblique jacquard saddle tote bag. (dior.com)

In the end, Kareena rounded up her look with a white face mask to stay safe amid the Covid-19 pandemic and follow health guidelines. She tied her tresses in a sleek ponytail and glammed it up with winged eyeliner and dewy make-up.

What do you think of her look?