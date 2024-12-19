Kriti Sanon's kurta set for Kabir Bahia's family wedding is perfect for bride's sister; you can get the exact look for…

Kriti Sanon attended her rumoured beau Kabir Bahia's family wedding recently. She shared gorgeous pictures of herself dressed in the three stunning outfits she wore during the festivities - From a Manish Malhotra georgette saree to an embroidered corset and flared pants set from Mishru and an embroidered anarkali kurta and sharara pants by Rimple and Harpreet. We found the price of the sindoori ensemble. Kriti Sanon wore a rani pink embroidered Kalidar kurta set for one of the functions.

The embroidered sindoori ensemble

Kriti Sanon wore the Rani Pink Kalidar set from Rimple and Harpreet's designer label for the wedding celebrations. The ensemble is a great sartorial pick for the sister or the best friend of the bride. While the ensemble comes with a dupatta, Kriti ditched it for a breezy look that displayed the beautiful embroidery of the ensemble. And you can, too.

Kriti's wedding look is available on the Rimple and Harpreet website.

The ensemble is available on the label's website and is worth ₹1,27,200 (inclusive of all taxes).

More about Kriti's outfit

The rani pink georgette Kalidar kurta features zardozi embroidery on the neckline, hem and cuffs - enhanced with colourful threadwork, delicate Rajasthani prints, beaded tassels, and sequin embellishments. The Anarkali-style kurta also features a round neck, full-length semi-sheer sleeves, a relaxed flare silhouette, and intricate embroidery on the back.

Kriti Sanon's rani pink suit is a perfect pick for the wedding season.

She wore the Kalidar kurta with matching rani pink sharara pants decked in gold gota work, delicate Rajasthani prints, heavy zardozi work on the borders, a flared silhouette, and a floor-grazing hem length. She accessorised the ensemble with an embellished clutch, embroidered juttis, gold Chandbalis, and a ring.

With her golden brown hair left loose in a centre parting and styled with soft, blowout waves, Kriti chose kohl-lined eyes, a red bindi, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, mauve lip shade, rouge-tinted cheeks, glowing skin, and subtle nude eye shadow for the glam.