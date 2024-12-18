Kriti Sanon shows everything she wore to a recent wedding amid Kabir dating rumours; her 3 dreamy looks steal the show

Kriti Sanon, who is rumoured to be dating UK-based entrepreneur Kabir Bahia, recently attended her rumoured beau's relative's wedding. Pictures of the couple from the ceremonies made it to social media. Now, Kriti has also posted photos from the wedding. She wore three different ethnic ensembles for different ceremonies. Let's take a look at what she wore. Kriti Sanon wore three stunning looks to Kabir Bahia's family wedding.

A dazzling pink dream

Kriti Sanon's first outfit for Kabir Bahia's family wedding was a pink georgette saree and an embellished bralette. Styled by Sukriti Grover, the ensemble is from the shelves of designer Manish Malhotra's label. The semi-sheer drape features glittering pink bead-adorned borders and beaded tassels embellished on the pallu borders.

As for the blouse, it features heavy embellishments, a plunging neckline, tassels on the back, a cropped midriff-baring hem, and a fitted silhouette. With pink stone-adorned earrings, a dainty bracelet, and embroidered juttis rounding off the accessories, she chose centre-parted loose locks, darkened brows, a pink bindi, pink lips, blushed cheeks, and mascara-coated lashes for the glam.

The sindoori look

For the second look, Kriti chose a Rimple and Harpreet sindoori red anarkali kurta and sharara set. The ensemble features a simple Rajasthani pattern, beaded tassels, gotta patti work, sequin embellishments, colourful thread work, and intricate zardosi embroidery on the neckline, cuffs, and the hem of the kurta and sharara pants.

Kriti Sanon wears a Rimple and Harpreet outfit.

She accessorised the ensemble with gold Chandbalis, a mini embroidered clutch, and embroidered gold juttis. With her blowout wavy locks left loose in a centre parting, Kriti chose mauve lips, kohl-lined eyes, a red bindi, mascara-coated lashes, darkened brows, and highlighted rouged cheeks.

The ivory wonder

The last outfit she wore is from the label Mishru. Kriti chose the ensemble for the mehndi ceremony. It features a corset blouse, flared pants, and a matching dupatta. The intricate ivory applique and thread embroidery done on a beige base elevated the look of Kriti's fit. While the corset has spaghetti straps, a deep neck, and an asymmetric low-high hem, the pants have a high-rise waist, a flared hem, and a floor-grazing length.

Kriti Sanon looks stunning in an ivory ensemble.

Kriti accessorised the ensemble with gold bangles, Chandbalis, a statement ring, an embroidered ivory potli bag, and matching juttis. She left her hair loose in a centre parting, and for the glam, she chose brown eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, mauve lips, winged eyeliner, and darkened brows.