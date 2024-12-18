Shraddha Kapoor's simple white saree for friend's wedding should be your bridesmaid outfit; it costs…

As the year comes to an end, Shraddha Kapoor is reliving the best moments of 2024. The actor attended her friend's beach wedding at the beginning of the year and shared pictures of the celebrations on Instagram. She captioned the post, “Jan’24 throwback…haan har mahine ka kar rahi hoon (yes, doing this for every month).” Shraddha Kapoor dazzles in a simple white satin saree.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt's killer heels explain how she looked so tall at Raj Kapoor Film Festival: ‘It’s a special talent to…’

Shraddha's bridesmaid look in a white satin saree

The post shows Shraddha Kapoor looking gorgeous in a white satin saree and an embroidered blouse. The ethnic ensemble is from the shelves of Indian label Devnaagri. The pre-draped ivory saree features delicate organza frill detailing over the border, neatly pleated front, and the pallu placed elegantly on the shoulder in a floor-sweeping length.

The outfit is paired with a matching full-sleeved organza blouse adorned with thread and pitta work embroidery over its front and back. It also has a plunging neckline, an asymmetric cropped hem, sheer sleeves, a sheer back with a low dip cut-out, dori ties adorned with tassels and beads, and button closures on the back.

She styled the ensemble with minimal additions, matching the breezy aesthetics of a beach wedding. She only wore oxidised silver jhumkis, carried an ivory potli bag decked in intricate embellishments, and simple footwear.

Also Read | Mahira Khan serves the perfect sangeet look for bridesmaids in gorgeous kurta set, you can buy her exact look for…

With her hair left loose in a side parting, Shraddha chose simple makeup to round off the look. She chose feathered brows, a dainty bindi, pink lips, blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, a hint of mascara on the lashes, and glowing skin.

How to get Shraddha's bridesmaid look

The ensemble is available for purchase on the Devnaagri website. It is called the Ivory Satin Pre-Draped Saree. Adding the ensemble to your wedding wear closet will cost you ₹38,000.

Shraddha Kapoor's saree is worth ₹38k.

What's up with Shraddha?

Shraddha was last seen in Stree 2, which also starred Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and others. The film became the biggest hit of Hindi cinema in India.