Alia Bhatt's killer heels explain how she looked so tall at Raj Kapoor Film Festival: ‘It’s a special talent to…’

Short girls everywhere will relate to Alia Bhatt! Recently, the actor attended the Raj Kapoor Film Festival with Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and other members of the Kapoor family. An unseen clip of Alia arriving at the film festival has made it online and explains how she looked so tall at the event. Alia Bhatt wears killer heels to Raj Kapoor Film Festival.

Shared by Reddit handle BollyBlindsNGossip with the caption, “A clear view of Alia’s heels - 👠 Explains how tall she was looking in the event”, the clip shows Alia in inches-long gold peep-toe killer heels. In the video, the actor takes help from her team to climb the stairs. Redditors were impressed by the actor, and those with short height said they related to her.

How did the internet react?

One Redditor wrote, “I understand her. I'm short myself and often force myself to wear heels.” Another commented, “It’s a special talent to walk on such high heels all night.” A fan supported Alia's heel choice and commented, “I never understood the hate she gets for her height, honestly. Especially in India, where the average height is shorter than most of the world I think. Short girls can be gorgeous. (sic)” Another wrote, “Whenever someone comments on my heels, my go-to reply is - ‘with great hotness, comes great pain’.”

A user expressed their fear over her high heels. One wrote, “It scares me so much. Imagine if the saree cloth gets entangled with that shoe for even a split second (which is very much possible), and you twist your ankle. Oh God.” A few others tried to guess the height of the heels. “How many inches these heels might be approx?” one user wrote. To which a Redditor replied, “15 cm and above easily.”

About Alia's look at the film festival

Alia wore Sabyasachi at the Raj Kapoor Film Festival. She wore a classic white satin-silk saree decked in custom floral embroidery done by the Sabyasachi Art Foundation. The ensemble was an ode to the vintage beauty of yesteryear Bollywood, and she paired it with a matching silk blouse, pearl choker necklace, loose side-parted hair, and minimal glam.

Meanwhile, celebrities like Mahesh Bhatt, Farhan Akhtar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Boney Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rekha and others also attended the star-studded event.