Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Dec 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Alia Bhatt's vintage white Sabyasachi saree at Raj Kapoor Film Festival looks ridiculously flattering on her. See pics

ByAdrija Dey
Dec 14, 2024 12:50 PM IST

Alia Bhatt embraces vintage charm with a graceful Sabyasachi saree and statement pearl choker look. Check out her head-to-toe evergreen style. 

To commemorate Raj Kapoor’s 100th birth anniversary, the Raj Kapoor Film Festival is being held in Mumbai and started on Friday. The festival will show the actor’s hits from his legendary filmography. The Kapoor family honoured Raj Kapoor and attended the opening night of the festival. Alia Bhatt, the daughter-in-law of the Kapoor family, attended the event with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. Alia Bhatt wore a Sabyasachi saree to the event. Let’s decode her look.

Alia Bhatt attended the Raj Kapoor Film Festival with her husband and in-laws. (Instagram/@stylebyami)
Alia Bhatt attended the Raj Kapoor Film Festival with her husband and in-laws. (Instagram/@stylebyami)

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor exudes old world charm in ethnic look by Pakistani designer at Raj Kapoor 100th birth anniversary event

Alia's dreamy look is one for the books

Alia Bhatt went for a classic, floral aesthetic for the opening night look. Her beautiful white saree had a muted lavender and pink border with paste floral prints. The saree made her look like a vintage dream. In tandem with the vintage, classic ensemble, she paired a pearl choker with an emerald gem encrusted at the centre.

Her entire look was romantic, reminiscent of the evergreen fashion aesthetic from Raj Kapoor’s time, full of graceful, whimsical styling. Her makeup was natural while her hair was styled in loose, romantic waves. Back in those golden days, saree was an elegant ensemble and Alia Bhatt reimagined the same iconic styles from the golden era.

She exuded timeless elegance while paying homage to the vintage charm of Raj Kapoor’s era. Her ensemble elicited nostalgia, while staying sophisticated, making her look even give a deja vu to many.

More about her work

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra earlier this year, alongside Vedang Raina; they played a brother-sister duo on screen. The actor will also join the YRF universe as she shoots for Alpha alongside Sharvari.

ALSO READ: RK Film Festival begins today: From Awara to Bobby, 7 Raj Kapoor films you can see in theatres now

Catch your daily dose...
See more
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On