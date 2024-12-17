Sobhita Dhulipala's Banjara-themed Sabyasachi lehenga for wedding with Naga Chaitanya is homage to her backpacking days

Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee shared unseen pictures of Sobhita Dhulipala's bohemian bride look from one of her and Naga Chaitanya's wedding festivities. Sobhita also shared the photos with the caption, “Pictures from a blurry night in Vizag (We called it Young people’s party / YPP. Lol) A Banjara-themed homage to my backpacking days that have shaped the very core of who I am. Archival Sabya for the bohemian soul. I felt seen. Beheld.” Sobhita Dhulipala shines in a Sabyasachi ‘chotu lehenga’.

All about Sobhita's ‘chotu lehenga’

Per Sabyasachi's Instagram page, Sobhita wore a hand-crafted bagru multi-panel ‘chotu lehenga’ inspired by the house's archives. It features a red choli, a heavily embroidered skirt, and a dupatta. While the lehenga skirt is adorned with antiqued zardozi and hand-painted mirror borders, the hand-woven cotton dupatta features similar embroidery on the borders. Meanwhile, the Sabyasachi house classic “Kanthi” blouse features full-length sleeves, a round neckline, embroidered cuffs, and a cropped hem.

Sobhita styled the lehenga set with The East of Bengal Chandbalis crafted in 22-carat gold from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery, stacked gold bangles and embellished bracelets, oxidised silver anklets, and embellished hand-crafted bellies from Sabyasachi Accessories. A parandi accentuated with a tassel-adorned hair ornament and her engagement ring completed the look.

For makeup, Sobhita chose brown-hued eye shadow, black eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-coated lashes, feathered brows, rouge-tinted cheeks, mocha brown lips, and glowing skin.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot on December 4, 2024. The couple had a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony, which was held at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Their close friends and family attended the celebrations.

For the wedding, Sobhita wore two sarees - a gold Kanjivaram silk saree and a madhuparkam saree. She wore the gold pattu saree for the Gowri Puja ceremony and the white and red madhuparkam saree for the ceremony, where the groom ties the mangalsutra on the bride's neck. Meanwhile, Chaitanya looked handsome in a traditional white outfit featuring a white kurta embroidered in gold accents, a traditional mundu, and a silk stole accentuated with a red border.