Loved Ananya Panday's 'Channelling My Inner Happy' white sweater with distressed denims? It costs 21k

Actor Ananya Panday celebrated the New Year 2022 by going on a jungle safari. The star had flown to Sawai Madhopur to mark the occasion at the Ranthambhore National Park with her rumoured boyfriend, Ishaan Khatter. She even shared pictures and videos from the scenic holiday and delighted her 20 million strong Instagram family.

In one of the posts shared by Ananya from Ranthambore, the star climbed trees and enjoyed fresh guavas inside a farm. She captioned the post, "Channelling my inner happy in a guava farm." It is a reference made in the context of her chic knit slogan cardigan.

If you loved Ananya's pristine white sweater, you are not alone. The ensemble is from the clothing label Kitson LA. We even found the price for you. Keep scrolling on to know all the details.

Ananya chose a simple white cashmere sweater featuring a crew neckline, comfy fit, hand-stitched embroidery saying 'channeling my inner happy', long sleeves, and ribbed cuffs and hem. The winter-ready jumper is a perfect look for enjoying vacays with friends or cosying up during chilly mornings.

Ananya Panday celebrated New Year in Ranthambore.

Ananya wore the cardigan with light blue denim jeans featuring cropped hem and distressed details on the thighs. A pair of chunky black lace-up sneakers and a lime green ribbed beanie rounded off the actor's ensemble.

The Khaali Peeli star glammed up her simple outfit with open tresses, coffee brown nail paint, glowing skin, glossy pink lip shade, a hint of mascara on the lashes, and a no-makeup look.

Coming back to the cardigan, it is currently available on the Kitson LA website. It is called the Channeling My Inner Happy Cashmere Sweater and is worth ₹21,983 (USD 295) approximately.

The Channeling My Inner Happy Cashmere Sweater.(kitsonlosangeles.com)

Earlier, celebrating the first day of 2022, Ananya had shared pictures from her Ranthambore holiday with the caption, "Entering 2022 with a grateful, happy heart stay safe, be kind & make every moment count #YearOfTheTiger." Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ananya returned to Mumbai on Sunday night with Ishaan Khatter. The two stars were seen exiting the Mumbai airport together.

