Loved Ananya Panday's glam three-piece bikini in Maldives holiday pics? Here's what it costs

Bollywood star Ananya Panday served major wanderlust vibes on the weekend as she escaped to the Maldives for a mini holiday. Taking to her Instagram account, Ananya shared pictures of herself enjoying inside an infinity pool while sitting on a flamingo float. She soaked in the sun and sea in a pretty printed three-piece bikini set and gave us styling cues for a beach holiday. We are taking notes.

Ananya escaped to the Maldives last week and has been sharing pictures from there. Sharing her latest photos, Ananya captioned the post, "Glamingo." She chose a coordinated orange-white printed bikini top and bottom teamed with a matching printed shirt.

Ananya's three-piece bikini set is from the shelves of luxury swimwear and resortwear brand Peony. She also made a case for sustainable and green fashion with her clothes, as they are made from recycled and sustainable fabrics. Additionally, we also have the price information of the set, so scroll ahead to find out.

The Khaali Peeli actor added a vintage touch to her Maldivian holiday fashion in a flattering and comfortable bikini top. It came with strapped details, ruching on the front, and the brand's signature Mandarin print that screamed summer vibes.

Ananya teamed the bikini top with bottoms featuring ruched elastic detail at the sides, a similar Mandarin print and skimpy-moderate coverage. She completed her three-piece bikini set with a Mandarin print blouse featuring a versatile, relaxed fit, self-covered buttons and voluminous raglan sleeves.

Loved Ananya Panday's printed three-piece bikini set? Well, we have the price details for you. The bikini top called the Mandarin Holiday Balconette is worth ₹7,387 (USD 100). The bikini bottoms are worth ₹5,540 (USD 75). If you wish to include the blouse too in your collection, it will cost you ₹16,240 (USD 220).

Ananya Panday's bikini set(peonyswimwear.com)

The set is worth ₹29,167 approximately.

To accessorise her beach look, Ananya chose vintage styled sunglasses and a dainty anklet. She left her locks open in a side parting with the attire and looked absolutely glam. If you want fashion tips for your next beach outing, this is it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya has Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Liger opposite Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda, and Shakun Batra's untitled film with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Deepika Padukone.

