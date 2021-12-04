Ananya Panday turns Gen-Z style icon in black bralette-lehenga set, Ishaan Khatter comments

Actor Ananya Panday is taking the internet by storm one voguish look at a time. The star's traditional wear wardrobe is worth checking out because it seamlessly incorporates Gen-Z style elements. As much as Ananya loves her casual wear, one can find her in the true element while wearing lehengas. Her latest modern embroidered lehenga proves our point. It even received compliments from netizens, including her rumoured boyfriend, Ishaan Khatter.

Ananya recently attended an awards show in Mumbai wearing a black embroidered bralette and lehenga set. The Khaali Peeli actor and her stylist Lakshmi Lehr took to Instagram to share photos of Ananya's look on Friday, December 3. Sharing the post, Ananya wrote, "Bijlee Bijlee."

The black embroidered lehenga set is from the shelves of designer label Shivan And Narresh. It comes replete with intricate design details, making it an ideal choice for a bridesmaid to don on her best friend's cocktail party. Keep scrolling to see the photos.

The attire features a black bralette with barely-there straps, a sheer panelling in between the plunging neckline, midriff-baring cropped length and scalloped black embroidered panel on the hem. Different embellishments like sequins, beads, shells, mirrors and more, elevated the look of Ananya's blouse.

Ananya wore the blouse with a high-waisted lehenga set in black shade and tulle panelling. Like the blouse, the lehenga also features intricate embellishments in eccentric patterns. A Shivan And Narresh logo-adorned black belt rounded off the star's Gen-Z-inspired lehenga set.

Ananya chose minimal jewels to style the black embellished lehenga and bralette set. She just wore a statement choker encrusted with shimmery stones and rings to round it all off. In the end, her glam picks included centre-parted wavy locks, kohl-clad eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin.

Ananya's post garnered several likes and comments from her fans online. Many celebrities also reacted to her post. Ishaan Khatter wrote, "Hello beautiful." Maheep Kapoor dropped heart eye, fire and heart emoticons. See some of the comments below.

Comments on Ananya Panday's post.

Meanwhile, professionally, Ananya has films like Liger with Vijay Deverakonda and Zoya Akhtar's film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav.

