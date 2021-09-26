Ananya Panday is Gen-Z trendsetter in 32.6k green blazer, shorts set

Summer 2021's breakout fashion trend has undoubtedly been of co-ord sets and Bollywood actor Ananya Panday gave it her own sexy twist as she turned Gen-Z trendsetter in a green blazer and matching shorts set. Her playful take on style and sensuous yet effortless look in the green belted lined blazer-shorts set is perfect for summers and we are inspired to embrace the hottest fashion trend of co-ords.

Taking to her social media handle, Ananya had shared a picture with Ranveer Singh who was seen channelling his goofy side as he turned her umbrella man but it was the diva's oomph factor which had us hooked. The picture featured Ananya making workwear look oh-so-hot as she grabbed all the spotlight with her bright and impactful style.

Styled by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, Ananya donned a perfectly fitted green linen blazer that came with full sleeves and two huge pockets at the bottom. Ananya paired it with matching green shorts which were completely eclipsed by the oversized blazer and held the ensemble together with a green cloth belt.

Completing her attire with a pair of strappy blue metallic heels, Ananya left her wavy brown tresses open in mid-parted hairstyle. She accessorised her look only with a set of finger rings.

Wearing a dab of luscious pink lipstick, Ananya amplified the glam quotient with highlighted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows. She captioned the picture with Ranveer, “The umbrella can keep out the sun but not the heat ft. The Bestie Ran-Ran (sic).”

The ensemble is credited to Lebanese fashion designer Dalida Ayach’s eponymous fashion label that boasts of easy, elegant texture-rich wardrobe essentials designed for the woman that doesn’t want to choose between style and comfort. The co-ord set originally costs $440 or ₹32, approximately on the designer website.

Ananya Panday's blazer set from Dalida Ayach(dalidaayach.com)

Co-ords are the celebrity approved outfits that are fast replacing sundresses and beach shorts that have been the ultimate fashion essentials for an exotic holiday to the beach. Not just for vacations, co-ord sets seamlessly fit into every fashion category be it workwear, casual or occasion wear courtesy their breathable fabric, minimal designs and vibrant, colourful and printed looks.

