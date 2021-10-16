Ananya Panday, in red and gold, slays bridal fashion goals

Ananya Panday has put fashion police on immediate alert. The actor shared a slew of pictures on her Instagram profile, late on Friday evening, and since then, her Instagram family has been drooling at her choice of fashion.

When it comes to decking up in stunning attires, Ananya always manages to put her best sartorial foot forward. Be it traditional attires or blending casual and ethnic outfits into a perfect mix, the actor never fails to make us swoon with her appearances.

From posing in casual white tee shirts and a distressed pair of denims, to decking up as a bride for a fashion photoshoot, Ananya’s Instagram profile has plethora of fashion cues that we take notes from.

On Friday, Ananya played muse to the fashion designer duo Rimple and Harpreet Narula and dressed up in a stunning bridal ensemble from their wardrobe. The fashion designer duo is known for their intricately detailed bridal collections.

Ananya chose a red blouse with silver zari designs and a tie down detail. She paired it with a long flowy skirt of the same design. The blouse is lined with golden laces around her midriff. The lehenga hugs her body perfectly and shows off her curves.

Take a look at how stunning the actor looks in the bridal ensemble:

Ananya accessorised her look for the photoshoot with golden jewellery from the house of Raniwala 1881. She teamed her outfit with golden and green bangles, a gold and pearl maang tikka, and a statement choker.

Styled by makeup artist Mickey Contractor and hair stylist Ayesha DeVitre, Ananya wore her hair in a messy bun and left a few locks around her face open to give it a more bridal appeal. In minimal makeup – nude eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, drawn eyebrows and a dab of nude lipstick - Ananya was ready to stun us all.

