Met Gala 2021: Megan Fox burns the red carpet in sexy red lace-up gown with thigh-slit

Met Gala 2021: After serving one of her most iconic sartorial moments at the MTV Video Music Awards with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to attend the annual Met Gala 2021. And she did not disappoint. After her ground-breaking look in the Thierry Mugler sheer dress, Megan wore a shimmering red lace-up number by Peter Dundas.

Megan Fox arrived in New York to attend the Met Gala without her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly. She turned heads in a plunging red lace-up Dundas gown covered in sequins and cut-outs. According to E!, Megan's stylist Maeve Reilly revealed that it took about 50 people to embroider the dress.

Several reports also said that Megan's look was a nod to her boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly, who had worn a similar look to the VMAs. He chose a glittering red Dolce & Gabbana suit with a matching shirt underneath and pearl accents on his face. His ensemble came adorned with sequin embellishments and fringe details.

Megan shared her pictures from the Met Gala with the caption, "My first Met thank you so much for having me. Buddha just got off stage in Central Park. Crazy couple of days. So grateful for this life."

The 35-year-old actor's shimmery red look featured a plunging neckline with strappy details that extended to the cut-outs on her waist and a risqué leg-baring thigh-high slit. The full-sleeved gown came with patterned embellishments and a floor-sweeping train.

Megan wore her ensemble with strappy Jimmy Choo red pumps and Lorraine Schwartz earrings while channelling vintage pin-up vibes. Her long luscious tresses were styled into a braid with accessories and baby bangs. The star completed her glam with sleek eyeliner, bold red lips, sharp contour, and glowing skin.

The theme for this year's Met Gala was In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Meanwhile, the Met Gala was delayed from its usual scheduled date on the first Monday in May after last year's show was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

