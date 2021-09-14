Met Gala 2021: Kim Kardashian's complete undercover Balenciaga look has a Kanye West connect

American socialite and reality TV show personality Kim Kardashian stole the spotlight at the Met Gala 2021 red carpet by going completely undercover. Yes, you read that right. On Tuesday, the star arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City with designer Demna Gvasalia wearing Balenciaga shrouds over her face.

Kim's outfit instantly became the talk of the town and was immediately titled one of her splashiest fashion moments of 2021. She walked the red carpet solo covering up her face in an all-black head-to-toe Balenciaga ensemble teamed with a ponytail and heels.

According to TMZ, Kim was encouraged to wear the bold and bizarre Balenciaga look by Kanye West. Several sources told the outlet, "He (Kanye) gave Kim the courage to push the envelope with creativity and people's imagination through art."

Take a look at her pictures:

Kim Kardashian attends The 2021 Met Gala (AFP)

Kim Kardashian attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion (AFP)

ALSO READ: Billie Eilish in Oscar De La Renta gown has her Princess moment at Met Gala

Kim's look was designed by Demna Gvasalia, the current creative director of Paris-based high-fashion label Balenciaga and co-founder of Vetements. Her Met Gala outfit received mixed reactions from netizens.

Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga haute couture gown featured a figure-hugging silhouette with a matching mask and train. Her look is unlike anything Kardashian or anyone else has worn to the Met before. The long ponytail, opera gloves, and a floor-sweeping train added to the mysterious vibe.

This year's Met Gala theme was In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. The Met Gala was delayed from its usual scheduled date on the first Monday in May after last year's show was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. To ensure that Covid-guidelines were followed, guests were asked to provide proof of vaccination and wear masks at all times, except for when drinking and dining.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter