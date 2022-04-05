Mouni Roy looks oh-so-pretty in sunshine yellow gown worth 1 lakh: Check out dreamy pics inside

Actor Mouni Roy took to Instagram today to share pictures of herself from a dreamy photoshoot. The star, who is married to Dubai-based businessman Suraj Nambiar, wore a sunshine yellow gown for the oh-so-pretty images and served Princess vibes in it. This look reflects the Brahmastra actor's feminine and elegant sartorial choices, and she perfectly nailed the aesthetic like always. She posted the pictures on April 5 with just a flower emoticon as the caption. The ensemble is a perfect look for attending summer wedding festivities. Therefore, don't forget to steal some notes from Mouni's stylebook.

Mouni's ensemble is from Hanayen Couture's Spring/Summer '21 collection. If you wish to upgrade your wardrobe with this gown, we know how you can get the exact look. However, more on that later. First, scroll ahead to see Mouni's Instagram post. (Also Read: Mouni Roy soaks up the sun in floral midi dress for dreamy golden hour shoot)

Mouni's sunshine yellow gown comes with intricate tulle layering and embellishments done all over. It features an off-shoulder tulle strap on one side, a straight neckline, floral applique work, corseted bodice with structured boning, a flowy skirt with multiple tulle overlays, embroidered silver 3D leaves, and sequinned decorations.

Mopuni Roy serves a princess moment in the sunshine yellow gown.

Coming to the price of the one-shoulder gown, it is available on the Hanayen Couture website and is called the Yellow Tulle embroidered Dress. It will cost you a whopping ₹1,31,802 (USD 1,750).

The price of Mouni Roy's gown. (hanayencouture.com)

Mouni styled the ensemble with minimal accessories, keeping in mind the dreamy aesthetic of the shoot. The Brahmastra actor wore silver strappy sandals and statement diamond rings.

In the end, Mouni chose bold smoky eye shadow, black eyeliner with kohl-adorned eyes, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, mauve lip shade and on-fleek brows for the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Mouni will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Additionally, Mouni tied the knot with Suraj Nambiar in a star-studded ceremony in January. The couple had a Malayali wedding ceremony followed by a Bengali ceremony in Goa.

