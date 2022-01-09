Mouni Roy serves a bold look in hourglass-flaunting gold gown in Dubai: Check out new pics and video

Actor Mouni Roy is back at winning the internet with her stylish looks, and we are here for this sartorial moment. The star took to Instagram today, January 9, to share pictures and a video of herself dressed in an hourglass-flaunting shimmery gold gown. Her bold look garnered almost 2 lakh likes and several comments within a few hours from her 21 million strong Instagram family, and rightly so.

Mouni posted pictures of herself standing in front of a swimming pool while enjoying the sunset at a luxurious hotel in Dubai. She captioned the post, "'Tis was all magic...," and rightly so because she definitely cast a spell with her beauteous look in the golden gown. It is from the shelves of the UK-based Ready-To-Wear clothing label, Nadine Merabi.

Mouni's gold gown features a plunging neckline attached with barely-there straps that form a criss-cross pattern on the bare back of the ensemble. The figure-accentuating number came doused with gold sequins, beads and thread work done all over the dress on a nude background.

In the end, the lower sheer panel of the dress, the floor-grazing hem forming a short train and the mermaid-like fall elevated the dreamy vibe of Mouni's ensemble.

Mouni styled the ensemble with her signature sans accessory aesthetic, allowing the gold embellished dress to be the star.

The Brahmastra actor did her own hair and make-up. She left her super silky tresses open in a centre parting, and for glam, opted for smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, blushed cheeks, nude lip shade, and sharp contouring.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni has Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra in the pipeline. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

