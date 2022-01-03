Mouni Roy in animal print bikini takes over Goa with stunning pic from beach day, we are obsessed

Actor Mouni Roy ringed in the New Year 2022 at the scenic beaches of Goa with her friends. The star shared images from her vacation and gave us major wanderlust goals. Her latest photo is a fashion masterclass on how to turn heads at the beach. We are taking notes.

Mouni took to Instagram to give a glimpse of her beach day on a sunny morning in Goa on Sunday evening. The Brahmastra actor enjoyed the balmy day and her scenic surroundings dressed in a smoking hot bikini set, teamed with a matching sarong. Her friend and actor, Aashka Goradia, clicked the picture.

Captioned "Beach day," the post shows Mouni dressed in an animal print beachwear set. It features a halter neck bikini top with a plunging sweetheart neckline and barely-there back-tied straps. The star wore the top with a matching bikini bottom and topped it with a printed sarong tied on the front, featuring a thigh-baring side slit.

Mouni left her locks open for the beach day and teamed the bikini set with black-tinted sunglasses, glowing skin, nude lip shade, and a bare sunkissed face. She posed barefoot on the beach for the click.

After Mouni shared the photo, it garnered more than 6 lakh likes and several thousand comments. Her friends and celebrities like Aamna Sharif, Sonal Chauhan, Asha Negi and more praised the star's look by dropping fire emoticons in the comments section.

Earlier, Mouni had posted several photos of herself enjoying the last sunset of 2021 at the beach in Goa. The star, dressed in a black bikini set and sarong, posed at the beach. "Of Sonnets and Sunsets. Last of 2021," she had captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni has Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra in the pipeline. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

