Mouni Roy's no-makeup look with backless pink dress gets compliments from fans: All pics inside

Actor Mouni Roy has proved time and again that she can literally carry any sartorial statement. However, the star finds her comfort in breezy slip dresses or casual midis. One look at her eclectic Instagram feed, and you will know what we mean. However, this time it is not her ensemble that is garnering attention from her fans. Instead, it is her no-make-up look.

On Monday, Mouni took to Instagram to share several photos of herself sitting on a balcony to read a book and pose for the camera. The star, who is in Chennai right now, wore a simple and elegant midi dress for the at-home shoot. "A warm cup of fiction pl," Mouni simply captioned her post.

Later, on Tuesday, December 7, Mouni posted another set of photos from the same shoot. However, this time, she styled the ensemble with a classic bold red lip shade. The star captioned her post, "Red lipstick *optional*." Scroll ahead to see both posts and find what fans commented on the photos.

Mouni slipped into a strappy blush pink dress for the balcony photoshoot. The crushed fabric dress features gathered details on the torso, square neckline, bodycon silhouette, backless detail with criss-cross straps, and midi length.

In the first post, Mouni opted for a bare face and flaunted her glowing skin. She left her locks open in a side parting with the look and ditched all accessories, except a sleek bracelet.

Mouni Roy poses with no make-up on.

However, in the second post, she glammed up her simple ensemble with a bold red lip shade, rosy blush on the cheeks and mascara on the lashes. Side parted tresses rounded off her look in this photoshoot also.

Mouni Roy pairs her dress with classic red lips.

After Mouni posted the photos, many fans took to the comments section to shower her with praise. One user wrote, "Beautiful." Another commented, "Gorgeous."

Comments on Mouni Roy's post.

What do you think of Mouni's photoshoot?

