Mouni Roy wows in red Banarasi silk saree with Suraj Nambiar for first public appearance: All pics inside

Actor Mouni Roy and her husband, Suraj Nambiar, made their first public appearance on Sunday evening. The two were snapped together for the first time after getting married on January 27. The paparazzi clicked Mouni and Suraj at the Mumbai airport. The newlywed couple wore traditional ensembles, and we are in love with Mouni's look.

Mouni arrived at the Mumbai airport dressed in a bright red silk saree, fit for a traditional bride. She balanced the heavy silk saree by choosing minimal make-up and accessories. If you are getting married any time soon and want to go the traditional route with your wedding ensembles, take notes from Mouni's airport look. Keep scrolling to see Mouni's pictures.

Mouni Roy and her husband, Suraj Nambiar.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Mouni's airport look features a heavy banarasi saree saree. The brocade six yards comes replete with gold floral embroidery done on the drape, pallu borders and the hem, and tassel adornments on the pallu. Additionally, the Brahmastra actor wore the saree in a traditional draping style.

Mouni teamed the saree with a sleeveless matching red silk blouse with a deep U neckline. She opted to go the minimal route in the jewellery department and wore a dainty gold chain, layered gold chandelier-style earrings, and rings. Centre-parted super silky and straight open tresses rounded it all off.

Mouni Roy stuns in a red silk saree. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

In the end, Mouni's glam picks included her signature bold eye make-up featuring kohl-clad eyes, winged eyeliner and smoky eye shadow, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, sindoor, and glowing skin.

Suraj Nambiar complemented his wife in a white silk kurta pyjama set. He wore a bandhgala kurta with straight-fit matching pants. Black-tinted sunglasses, brown leather sandals, groomed beard, and a side-swept hairstyle completed the look.

Suraj complements his wife in a white silk kurta pyjama set.(HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, Mouni and Suraj had two wedding ceremonies - Malayali and Bengali - to honour each other's traditions. Additionally, many celebrities from the entertainment industry, including Arjun Bijlani, Mandira Bedi, Aamna Sharif, Aashka Goradia and others, attended the festivities.

