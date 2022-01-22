Mouni Roy's glam look in all-black crop top and pants is perfect for lounging at home in style: Photos inside

When it comes to comfort dressing, Mouni Roy knows how to slay the fashion statement without compromising on style. The star's Instagram page is full of pictures in which she can be seen chilling at her home dressed in chic ensembles, serving comfy and glam looks. In case you have any doubts, Mouni's latest post will be proof enough.

On Saturday, Mouni took to Instagram to share several pictures from an indoor photoshoot. She posted a black-and-white image of herself sitting on the floor and striking a pose for the camera. "Some winters will never melt. Some summers will never freeze. And some things will only live in poems; errr' or in prose's...," Mouni captioned the post.

The Brahmastra actor wore an all-black ensemble for the photoshoot. Earlier, she had posted two more pictures of herself wearing the same outfit. It is a perfect look for chilling at home in style or for catching a late brunch with your friends while looking trendy with minimum effort.

Mouni's ensemble for the photoshoot features a black bandeau style top with a cropped length that flaunted her toned midriff. It comes with a plunging square neckline, barely-there straps, and a fitted bodice.

Mouni teamed the top with solid black high waist pants featuring a tapered fit and folded hems. The 36-year-old actor styled the ensemble in her signature minimal aesthetic by ditching all accessories and wearing a sleek diamond-adorned silver ring.

Mouni's glam picks with the all-black look featured a glossy nude lip shade, sharp contouring, smoky eye shadow, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks, mascara-adorned lashes, and dewy make-up. She rounded it off with side-swept open tresses styled in well-defined waves.

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Mouni is all set to tie the knot with Dubai-based businessman and investment banker Suraj Nambiar on January 27. A source close to the couple revealed that they will tie the knot in Goa in the presence of close friends and family.

On the work front, Mouni has Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra in the pipeline. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

