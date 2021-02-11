Neena Gupta goes shopping in white shirt, shorts. Smriti Irani showers praises
Neena Gupta is constantly setting goals for women all around, be it about her open-mindedness about being a single mother, having children out of wedlock or her stunning fashion sense, which ranges from quirky sarees to chic casual wear. The Panga actor recently took to her Instagram to jokingly comment on paparazzi culture where celebrities are always clicked whether they are going to the gym or heading to the airport. Sharing the video in which she can be seen wearing denim shorts, white shirt, yellow sling bag with matching face mask, the 61-year-old actor said in the video, "Social media mein sab log bolte hain na, aise pictures daalte hain ki going to gym, going for shopping, taking my dog out for a walk. Maine kahaa main khud hi daal deti hoon ki I am coming out of my building and going for shopping (On social media, many people post pictures and share details of their activities. So, I thought of posting one such clip today to tell you that I am going for shopping today)." She captioned the post with several tongue out emojis. The Badhaai Ho actor completed her look with stacked golden bangles and white sneakers and socks, her short hair tied into a neat ponytail.
Neena's post was lauded by celebrities and fans alike, with producer and celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor commenting "I love it," and "the look is so good too," while Minister of Textiles and former television actor Smriti Irani couldn't help but comment, "You rock, Neena ji." In a recent interview with SheThePeople Neena had commented on people calling her a strong woman, saying, "When they call me a strong woman, I accept that because when I think about how far I have come, I really feel that I am a strong woman. There are many women like me who are not known, but they are as or even stronger than I am. I also feel that women are stronger anyway, in the sense that they usually suffer more and can still move on."
Neena Gupta is a seasoned television as well as Bollywood actor, she also forayed into OTT platforms with the semi-fictional webseries Masaba Masaba on Netflix alongside designer daughter Masaba Gupta. She was also seen on the big screen in Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and The Last Colour.
