Tara Sutaria or Mouni Roy: Who wore the sequinned Manish Malhotra saree better?
With every new season of fashion some statement pieces end up becoming iconic, and if there is one such piece of couture wear that we have seen time and again on celebrities in the past year, it is Manish Malhotra's gorgeous sequinned saree. Practically every Bollywood diva has been seen in the stunning, embellished flowy saree, some wearing bikini tops while others going for more classic blouse designs. Celebrities who have been seen in different shades of the saree include Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Tamanna Bhatia, Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Natasha Poonawalla, and the latest to join them is television actor turned Bollywood star Mouni Roy.
Mouni was recently seen in the silver grey version of the celebrity favourite saree when she made an appearance on reality TV show, Bigg Boss alongside longtime host Salman Khan. Mouni opted for an embellished backless blouse with a plunging neckline, she sported a subtle smokey shadow on her kohl-rimmed eyes and went for nude make up otherwise.
The Naginn actor had her long hair cascading down her back in loose waves and wore only rings for accessories, skipping earrings or anything for her neck. She captioned the post, "Always feel beautiful in a Saree." Her look was styled by celebrity stylist Rishika Devnani. Interestingly the same saree by Manish Malhotra was last seen on Student of The Year 2 actor Tara Sutaria who wore it in 2019 for the Bachchan's Diwali party.
Tara kept her look simple and opted for a deep necked satin bralette in a matching colour with the saree, she had her straight hair open, she went for minimal make up and a glossy lip, and accessorized her look with strings of diamonds around her neck and diamond rings, keeping her ears bare. While Tara's look was more downplayed, Mouni oomphed up her look and made it more glamourous with the embellished blouse and big hair, which look do you prefer?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan twins with mother Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim in denim crop top
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wear surgical and cloth mask together as Covid-19 variants spread, experts say
- Amid spread of coronavirus variants, experts suggest wearing a cloth mask that has multiple layers with a pocket that you can slip a good filter material into or double mask by wearing a surgical one with a tight-fitting cloth mask over it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Snowfall in Shimla: Couples rush to get pre wedding photo shoots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Looking for Valentine's Day outfit ideas? Take style cues from Disha Patani
- Disha Patani recently shared an image of herself in a gorgeous black attire and flaunted her on-point makeup skills. We are taking sartorial inspiration for Valentine's Day from the actor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Demystifying red as Valentine’s Day is around the corner
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nora Fatehi channels desi princess vibes in turtleneck crop top, ghera skirt
- Nora Fatehi’s ‘bewitching’ look in a turtleneck crop top and black-and-white print long skirt with ghera stuns fashion police and we are totally digging this ravishing style from her new song Chhor Denge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Smile and slay in pink
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan is as sassy as it gets in quirky traditional jacket and waistcoat
- For a recent photoshoot, Hina Khan dressed in a gorgeous green well-fitted jacket elevated with a traditional print. She added a little pizzazz to her outfit by teaming the jacket with a sequined shimmery lower in black colour. We are inspired.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pre-fall 21 lines nod in favour of matching knits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dorothy Perkins, Burton, Wallis stores to close as Boohoo buys them from Arcadia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol adds a little edge to basic all-black look with quirky asymmetric jacket
- For the promotions of her recently released film, Tribhanga, Kajol wore a gorgeous asymmetric jacket that featured a unique print. The actor taught us how to dress like a boss babe with her attire.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shraddha Kapoor sets bridesmaids outfit goals in ₹60k kurti and skirt set
- For a friend's wedding, Shraddha Kapoor donned a beautiful cream and gold coloured kurti and skirt set that was adorned with intricate embroidery. The actor's attire is the perfect bridesmaid dress and we are bookmarking it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor shines bright in metallic silver gown for latest photoshoot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yami Gautam gives her own sultry twists to Boho jumpsuit, shirt-blazer dresses
- Yami Gautam takes the Internet by storm with sizzling pictures from latest photoshoot as she goes bold in shirt and blazer dresses by Indian fashion designers or slays the chic look in Boho jumpsuits, corset-skirt set and we are in awe as we take fashion cues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Genelia D’Souza's sensuous draping in gold cocktail gown stuns Riteish Deshmukh
- Blending glee and excitement of modern India, Genelia D’Souza recently stunned in an off-shoulder golden cocktail gown and Riteish Deshmukh joined the fan brigade to swoon over her smoking hot look at his mushy best
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox