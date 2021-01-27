Priyanka Chopra ups hotness quotient this Spring in Dior, Valentino, Versace

We don’t know how she does it but sequestered in London for nearly all of 2021, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is juggling two projects, the spy series ‘Citadel’ helmed by Avengers: Endgame directors and the romantic drama ‘Text for You’, while already basking in the success of her January release ‘The White Tiger’, becoming a first-time author with her memoir ‘Unfinished’ which is slated to release on February 9 and squeezing photoshoots in between. Recently, the diva smoked up the Internet with her spring fashion in sultry pink, red and orange dresses by Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Sportmax, Valentino, Versace and pictures from her photoshoot have left fans and fashion police swooning.

Taking to her social media handle, PeeCee flooded the Internet with her sultry looks that immediately amped up the hotness quotient. In a set of pink-themed pictures, a frame featured the diva donning a one shoulder Valentino dress accessorised with a ring and a pair of silver hoop earrings by Cartier.

Pulling back her hair in a low ponytail and sporting mid-parted sleek bangs, Priyanka completed her look with a pair of Jimmy Choo shoes. The following close-up shot featured her in a pink dress and a pair of earrings both from Dior.

Leaving her tresses open in a messy manner, the Bollywood actor wore a dab of pink lipstick, rosy blushed cheeks and mascara-laden eyelashes for the glam look. Sticking to the same makeup and hair, the last picture in the pink set featured her in a strap dress from Dolce & Gabbana which sported a low neckline.

Priyanka accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and choker from Dolce & Gabbana while the ring was from Bulgari. She even completed her look with a pair of Dolce & Gabbana shoes.

In the next set of pictures, Priyanka flaunted three colours – red, pink and orange. The first picture captured the diva striking a sensuous pose in a red Christian Siriano dress teamed with a black Dior veil and accessorised with a pair of Bulgari earrings. The next picture made netizens jaws drop in awe as PeeCee was dressed in a hot pink Versace bra and skirt teamed with a similar coloured cardigan. Priyanka accessorised this look with a pair of Dolce & Gabbana earrings and completed her attire with a pair of hot pink Christian Louboutin shoes.

She donned a halter neck orange Sportmax dress in the last picture. For this too, Priyanka opted to leave her luscious tresses open in a wild manner and stick to the rosy lips and cheeks with mascara-laden eyelashes.

For all these looks, Priyanka was styled by Joanna Schlenzka. As a Bollywood superstar trailblazing Hollywood and an executive producer championing South Asian stories, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is gearing up to create a legacy that will long be remembered and her fashion side is no different.

