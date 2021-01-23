Priyanka Chopra’s killer looks for The White Tiger promotions leaves fans hooked

If there is a word that is synonymous with global dominion, it has to be Priyanka Chopra Jonas whose recent Netflix film, The White Tiger, has set fans and critics on frenzy. As a Bollywood superstar trailblazing Hollywood and an executive producer championing South Asian stories, Priyanka is gearing up to create a legacy that will long be remembered and her fashion side is no different.

Juggling interviews from London, the diva was seen serving some mesmerising looks for The White Tiger promotions and we are stunned. From sunshiny suit that leaves one day dreaming to silk maxi dress that looks perfect for hot summer evenings, PeeCee has been raising the sartorial bar in her own sizzling style and the fashionista in us is inspired.

Recently, the star took to her social media handle and shared a slew of pictures that gave a glimpse of her latest promo looks. In one set of the pictures, Priyanka is seen donning a silk maxi dress in ivory colour with multicoloured graphic prints pattern all over.

The dress features a deep V-neckline, elbow length sleeves and a floor kissing hem. It came with a pleated skirt and looks very light and hints at exploring the endless Italian summer with a nautical theme.

Leaving her luscious tresses open in side-parting hairstyle, Priyanka completed her attire with a pair of embellished bronze footwear by Femme and accessorised her look with a few rings by Shay. Wearing a dab of coral pink lipstick, Priyanka amped up the glam look with rosy blushed cheeks and mascara-laden eyelashes.

In another set of pictures, Priyanka is framed in a bright lemon yellow suit with black buttons and black cuffs and pockets hemming. Inspired undeniably by the 60s, the ensemble explores love, colours, happiness, a carefree attitude without being naïve and is a must-have for women looking to create a strong and powerful impression with a childish innocent side.

Amping up the hotness quotient, Priyanka chose to go shirtless with the suit and accessorised her look with a few silver rings by Shay, a simple gold chain and a pair of golden hoop earrings by Anita Ko. Wearing a dab or red lipstick that drew instant attention, Priyanka stuck to a minimalistic makeup look with only mascara-laden eyelashes, filled-in eyebrows and highlighted cheeks.

Priyanka’s maxi dress is credited to Italian fashion house Etro that boasts of paisley patterns and an urban spirit but always with a touch of irony. The suit, on the other hand, is from Paris-based fashion label Rowen Rose that flaunts handmade pieces representing a sophisticated and androgynous elegance of chic but with attitude.

For both these looks, Priyanka was styled by wardrobe stylist Maeve Reilly.

