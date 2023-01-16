Shah Rukh Khan returns after promoting Pathaan in Dubai, proves white tee and blue jeans will forever be a classic style

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Pathaan is set to release on January 25, and ahead of the big day, the star cast is creating a lot of chatter online. Recently, Shah Rukh travelled to Dubai to promote his much-anticipated movie and even attended an event where Pathaan's trailer was played on the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa. Today, the actor returned to Mumbai and won a thumbs up from us with his impeccable sartorial choice for his airport look. He chose a white tee and blue jeans, proving that the classic statement will never go out of style. (Also Read | Loved Deepika Padukone's sizzling gold swimsuit in Pathaan song Besharam Rang? Here's what it costs)

Shah Rukh Khan's airport look

On Monday, Shah Rukh Khan returned from Dubai, where he promoted his upcoming film Pathaan, starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, and attended the opening ceremony of the International League T20. The paparazzi clicked the actor outside the Mumbai airport, dressed in a classic style statement. He chose the evergreen style combination - white tee and blue denim jeans - scoring a thumbs up for the comfy yet chic outfit pick. Statement-making accessories and a backpack completed his look. Check out the pictures and video below.

The paparazzi clicks Shah Rukh Khan at the Mumbai airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Regarding the outfit details, Shah Rukh chose a white round-neck tee and light blue-coloured distressed denim jeans from Amiri. He tucked the top inside the low-waist baggy pants to give a casual touch to the ensemble. A black jacket with wide collars, full-length sleeves, open zip closure, and fitted silhouette rounded it all off.

Shah Rukh accessorised the airport look with a black beaded necklace, stacked bracelets, a blue strap watch, black tinted sunglasses, and white and yellow lace-up sneakers. In the end, Shah Rukh chose a messy hairdo and rugged beard to give the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's Pathaan also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film will mark Shah Rukh's return to the silver screen after four years.