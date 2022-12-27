Salman Khan rings in birthday; Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Sonakshi Sinha and more stars arrive in style. Watch

Salman Khan turns 57 today, December 27. The actor celebrated his birthday last night in the presence of close friends from the film industry and family members. The star-studded bash included big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Pooja Hegde, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat, Tabu, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D'Souza, Aayush Sharma, Salman's sister Arpita Khan, brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan, Ramesh Taurani, Sangeeta Bijlani, Iulia Vantur, Suniel Shetty, and more celebrities. The paparazzi clicked the stars arriving at the bash and posted snippets on social media. They also shared a video of Salman cutting his birthday cake. Keep scrolling in to check out the pictures and videos from the bash, and find who wore what for last night's grand celebrations. (Also Read | Loved Alia Bhatt's mini dress for Kapoor family Christmas lunch? It costs ₹7k)

Who wore what to Salman Khan's birthday bash?

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan chose all-black outfits for the special occasion. Salman wore a black full-sleeved top, leather pants, Chelsea boots, leather belt, hoop earrings, his signature bracelet, trimmed beard and backswept hairdo. Shah Rukh Khan's dapper look featured a half-sleeve round-neck top, cargo pants, stacked bracelets, a sleek watch, sneakers, and a centre-parted hairdo.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aaryan chose smart casuals for Salman Khan's birthday bash. He wore a denim-on-denim look featuring an acid-washed jacket, matching distressed jeans, a round-neck T-shirt styled with suede lace-up boots, a back-swept hairdo and a trimmed beard.

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha made heads turn at the party in a chic black jumpsuit featuring a scoop neckline, full-length sleeves, frilled trims on the waist, straight-fit pants, and a bodycon silhouette accentuating her curvy frame. A black embellished clutch, strappy high heels, side-parted open silky tresses, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, pink lip shade, and glowing skin rounded off the styling.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde arrived at Salman's birthday party dressed in a white bustier top and high-waisted wide-leg distressed denim jeans. She styled the ensemble with hoop earrings, a dark red shoulder bag, chunky sneakers, open wavy tresses, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, subtle eye makeup and nude lip shade.

Tabu

Tabu looked gorgeous as ever for her friend Salman Khan's birthday party in a black anarkali dress featuring a V neckline, quarter-length sleeves, tie-dye print, gota work, a fitted bust and a flared asymmetric skirt. A metallic watch, dangling earrings, open locks, and minimal makeup rounded it all off.

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan Sharma

Aayush Sharma and his wife, Arpita Khan's daughter, Ayat Sharma, who shares her birthday with Salman Khan, marked the special occasion. While Arpita wore a printed silk-satin lounge shirt and pants styled with matching heels, a half-tied hairdo, diamond ear studs and minimal makeup, Aayush wore a grey top, white pants, a printed jacket, sneakers and tinted glasses.

Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty proved age is just a number as he made a dapper appearance in a black button-down shirt and flared pants. A side-swept salt-and-pepper hairdo, trimmed beard, black-and-white chunky boots and glasses rounded off the styling.