Malaika Arora in crop blazer and mini skirt serves the hottest New Year's Eve party look: All pics, videos inside

One can always trust Malaika Arora to bring her fashion A-game whether she is heading out for a family get-together, an outing with her best friends or a red-carpet event. Yesterday, like many other celebrities, Malaika celebrated Christmas with her family. The star, her son Arhaan Khan and Amrita Arora, with her family, visited their mother, Joyce Arora's home in Mumbai. The family enjoyed the Christmas festivities with a delicious spread, laughter, and adorable pictures. However, it was Malaika's stunning ensemble which stole the show at the intimate party and set the Mumbai streets on fire. (Also Read | Malaika Arora is a goddess in white bridal gown and red lips for new pics, the dress is worth a whopping ₹3 lakh)

Malaika Arora's sultry Christmas party ensemble

On Sunday, Malaika Arora visited her mother's home in Mumbai with Arhaan Khan, Amrita Arora and her family. The 49-year-old also posted several pictures on social media with the caption, "Merry Christmas #xmasphotodump (we missed u @arjunkapoor)." She wore a co-ord check printed ensemble for the occasion and glammed up Christmas celebrations with the sartorial pick. The paparazzi also clicked Malaika in the sultry outfit and shared the snippets online. Keep scrolling to check out Malaika's pictures in the ensemble and take some inspiration to upgrade your wardrobe for New Year's Eve parties if you live in Mumbai.

Malaika Arora attends her mother's Christmas lunch. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Malaika's tweed blazer comes in a black-and-white check print. It features ornate gold button closures on the front, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, cropped midriff-baring hem, patch pockets, and a tailored fitting.

Malaika wore it with a coordinated mini-length skirt featuring similar black and white check print, gold button closures, and a high-rise waist. For the accessories, Malaika picked a patterned black leather mini tote bag, statement gold rings, a sleek watch, black tinted sunglasses, and black high heels from Valentino.

In the end, Malaika chose bold red glossy lip shade, silver nail paint, darkened brows, glowing skin, blushed cheeks, subtle eye shadow, winged eyeliner, beaming highlighter, and mascara-adorned lashes for the glam picks.

Malaika Arora in a check print co-ord ensemble. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora is currently seen in the series Moving In With Malaika. She made her OTT debut with the Disney + Hotstar special.