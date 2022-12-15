Malaika Arora is a goddess in white bridal gown and red lips for new pics, the dress is worth a whopping 3 lakh

Malaika Arora can always be trusted to bring her fashion A-game no matter the occasion. Whether she attends an awards show or a star-studded party in Mumbai, Malaika has a striking ensemble for each affair. The star displayed her sartorial prowess at another event recently as she slipped into an ethereal white gown styled with bold red lips. Keep scrolling to find the details of Malaika's look and the price you will have to shell out to add the piece to your collection. (Also Read | Malaika Arora ditches pants for mini shirt dress and sweater vest in these cool pics inside an auto: Check out here)

Malaika Arora stuns in a white gown

Recently, Malaika Arora attended the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards in Mumbai along with many big names, including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, and more celebrities. For the occasion, Malaika picked an ethereal white gown from the shelves of Rachel Gilbert's Bridal collection. Celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani shared the pictures of Malaika's glam avatar on Instagram. She chose bold makeup picks to elevate the look. Check out the photos below.

What is the price of Malaika's dress?

Malaika Arora's gown is available on the Rachel Gilbert website. It is called the Riccardo Gown, and adding it to your closet will cost you a whopping ₹3,79,497 (USD 4,595).

The price of Malaika Arora's gown.(rachelgilbert.us)

Regarding the design details, Malaika's timeless and elegant white gown features a modern silhouette mimicking a wrapped fabric hugging her enviable frame. It comes with an off-the-shoulder plunging neckline accentuating her décolletage, a dropped sleeve layered with wide straps and an exaggerated bow, cinched waist, a high-low hemline, and a floor-sweeping train.

Malaika ditched maximalist vibes with the gown and opted for elegant accessories, including a gold statement ring, an embellished box clutch, and strappy high heels. In the end, Malaika chose a sleek pulled-back open mane, white and black double-winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, bold red lip shade, glowing skin, rouged cheeks, and sharp contouring for the glam picks.

Malaika is currently seen on the web show Moving In With Malaika. She made her OTT debut with the Disney + Hotstar series.