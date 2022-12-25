Malaika Arora serves a smoking hot look in leather bralette, biker shorts and blazer with boots: All pics

The biker shorts and bralette statement has always been a favourite of celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Beiber, Jacqueline Fernandez, Deepika Padukone, Nora Fatehi and more stars. Even Malaika Arora has embraced this sartorial pick for her casual outings or airport looks. And her recent photoshoot for her recently-released series, Moving In With Malaika, is proof. The star slipped into a dark brown bralette and biker shorts set for the clicks, giving the style a smoking hot upgrade. Keep scrolling to know more details. (Also Read | Malaika Arora is a goddess in white bridal gown and red lips for new pics, the dress is worth a whopping ₹3 lakh)

Malaika Arora rocks a leather bralette and biker shorts

Recently, Malaika Arora's stylist, Maneka Harisinghani, dropped the latest pictures of the star on Instagram. The photoshoot is from Malaika's new show on Disney + Hotstar. It shows the star posing in a dark brown faux leather bralette and matching biker shorts set, styled with a blazer and ankle-high boots. It is great for when you want to sass up your ensemble for a casual day out. You can don the look for late brunches or drink outings with your girlfriends. Check out how Malaika styled the outfit below.

Malaika's bralette features broad strappy sleeves, a wide plunging U neckline flaunting her décolletage, a cropped midriff-baring hem length, and a fitted bust. She styled the top with matching dark brown biker shorts featuring a high-rise waist, bodycon silhouette, and thigh-length hem.

Malaika draped a tan blazer over the monotone set to give it a classy touch. It has notch lapel collars, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, long hem length, an open front, patch pockets, and a tailored fit.

In the end, Malaika chose statement rings, a layered dainty gold chain, and ankle-length heeled boots to accessorise the ensemble. Centre-parted open wavy tresses, shimmery gold eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, glossy nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, darkened brows, and beaming highlighter completed the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora's new series Moving In With Malaika started streaming on Disney + Hotstar on December 5.