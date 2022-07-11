Shamshera actor Vaani Kapoor gives Boho-chic twist to regular kurta and flared pants for new photoshoot: See pics

Shamshera actor Vaani Kapoor has been slaying sartorial trends with back-to-back glamorous photoshoots. The star, alongside Ranbir Kapoor, is busy promoting her upcoming film Shamshera in full swing and dressing up in jaw-dropping looks while doing the same. Even her latest outfit for a photoshoot has left the internet buzzing. The images show Vaani giving a Boho-chic twist to a regular kurta and flared pants set. Her ensemble is a perfect pick for this humid season when you want to look glam without putting in too much effort.

On Monday, Vaani took to Instagram to drop pictures and a video from her latest photoshoot with netizens. The star captioned it, "*insert caption here...cuz I'm running outta em," in reference to the multiple promotional photoshoots with Ranbir Kapoor she has been dropping online. Celebrity stylist Mohit Rai styled Vaani's look. Keep scrolling to check out the new images. (Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor are the sizzling duo in new jaw-dropping photoshoot for Shamshera promotions: All pics)

The pictures show Vaani in a taupe-coloured long kurta featuring spaghetti straps, a plunging V neckline and back, button-up detail on the front, which she kept open, and a loose silhouette beginning from the midriff. A pair of high-waist pants replete with abstract print, sequin embellishments and a flared hem completed Vaani's ensemble.

Vaani glammed up the look with layered gold chains featuring dainty pendants and black strapped platform heels. In the end, Vaani chose subtle smoky eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, blush pink glossy lip shade, dewy base, beaming highlighter, blushed cheeks, sharp contouring, and sleek ponytail for the glam picks.

After Vaani posted the pictures, many of her followers took to the comments section to praise the star's look. One netizen commented, "Gorgeous lady." Another reacted, "Beautiful." Many users also dropped heart and fire emoticons to show their love for Vaani's post.

Meanwhile, Shamshera releases in theatres on July 22 in multiple languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir also has Brahmastra Part One: Shiva starring his wife Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, among others.