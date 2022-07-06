Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor in ganji and pants, Vaani Kapoor in bustier and shorts are the hottest pair: New pics

Shamshera actors Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor have left no stone unturned as they promote their new film with full pomp. The two actors star opposite each other in Yash Raj Films' upcoming release Shamshera and their latest promotional photoshoot is creating quite the buzz on social media. Vaani Kapoor took to her official Instagram page to drop the images. This new post comes after Vaani and Ranbir set the temperatures soaring with another sizzling photoshoot they did for Shamshera.

On Wednesday, Vaani posted the photoshoot pictures with the caption, "Keeping each other company. Balli & Sona. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on 22nd July." For the uninitiated, Balli and Sona are the names of Ranbir and Vaani's characters in the movie. While Ranbir wore a Ganji and pants set, Vaani slipped into a bustier top and shorts. Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania styled the two actors for the shoot. Check out the pictures below. (Also Read: Vaani Kapoor raises hotness quotient in sleeveless nude pink gown for new pics)

Ranbir flaunted his swoon-worthy physique in a white sleeveless Ganji top featuring a round neckline and a body-hugging fit with straight-fit and cropped hem dark brown pants. He styled the ensemble with high-top grey and white sneakers, a long chain with a pendant, stacked bracelets, a watch, a tousled hairdo, groomed beard and dewy skin.

Vaani, on the other hand, complemented Ranbir in a bustier top and shorts set. While the top features spaghetti straps, thread embroidery, sweetheart neckline, mirror embellishments and a bodycon fitting, her shorts come in a black hue with a frayed hem.

In the end, Vaani chose blue and white patterned strappy heels with tassel adornments, statement rings, side-parted hairdo with a crown braid, black-winged eyeliner, sharp contouring, mascara on the lashes, glossy mauve lip shade, blushed cheeks and dewy skin for glamming up her look.

Earlier, Vaani had posted pictures from another promotional photoshoot for Shamshera. While Ranbir went shirtless in a bright red suit set, Vaani looked breathtaking in a black lace dress in them.

Meanwhile, Ranbir and Vaani's film Shamshera also stars Sanjay Dutt. Produced by Aditya Chopra, the film is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22.