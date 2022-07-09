Vaani Kapoor in cut-out dress poses with a dapper Ranbir Kapoor for latest Shamshera photoshoot: All pics inside

If you follow Vaani Kapoor on social media, you will know that the star and her co-actor Ranbir Kapoor are creating quite the buzz by dropping back-to-back pictures from their promotional photoshoots. The two feature in the upcoming film Shamshera, and the new photos show them in classy ensembles. While Ranbir looked dapper in a retro-inspired getup, Vaani wore a jaw-dropping cut-out dress for the shoot. These images come after the Shamshera team launched their new romantic song, Fitoor, online.

On Saturday, Vaani Kapoor dropped the snippets from the photoshoot on her Instagram page and captioned it, "Fitoor. Celebrate #Shamshera with #YRF50 only at a theatre near you on July 22." Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adjania styled Vaani and Ranbir for the photoshoot. Keep scrolling to see the post.

Vaani chose a shimmering mauve ensemble for the photoshoot. She wore a one-shoulder dress featuring a bodycon fitting, metallic ring embellishments on the side, gathered details all over, and a deep neckline flaunting the star decolletage. Additionally, the cut-outs placed on the midriff, waist and thighs added a sultry touch to Vaani's look.

In the end, Vaani chose open tresses styled in soft waves. And for the glam picks, she picked glossy pink lip shade, shimmery pink-hued eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, glowing skin, beaming highlighter, on-fleek brows, sharp contouring, and blushed cheeks.

Ranbir, on the other hand, looked dapper in a pant and shirt set that served retro vibes. He wore an orange and green printed collared shirt with an open front, white mid-rise pants and a black round-neck Ganji. He styled the ensemble with tinted sunglasses, a trimmed beard and a side-parted tousled hairdo.

Meanwhile, Shamshera releases in theatres on July 22 in multiple languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt. Ranbir also has Brahmastra Part One: Shiva starring his wife Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy, among others.