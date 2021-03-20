IND USA
Shilpa Shetty looks like Belle in new video(Instagram/ theshilpashetty and Google)
Shilpa Shetty looks like Belle in new video(Instagram/ theshilpashetty and Google)
fashion

Shilpa Shetty in breezy yellow dress channels Belle from Beauty and The Beast

  • Belle from Beauty And The Beast or Shilpa Shetty? The actor twirling in chic yellow summer dress reminds us of the Disney character. What do you think?
By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 20, 2021 11:39 AM IST

Actor Shilpa Shetty has lately been donning a lot of flowy summery outfits which are perfect for the season. Adding to her easy-breezy looks, the stunner recently wore a beautiful yellow dress that reminded us of Belle from Beauty And The Beast. Take a look at her Instagram account and you will know what we are talking about.

The mother-of-two shared the aforementioned video that had a hilarious ending. Wearing a bright yellow dress with a figure-flaunting torso and a flowy lower, Shilpa can be seen twirling gracefully in the clip. The midi dress had layers of ruffles on the neck and in the front adding an elegant touch to the look. She teamed the simple dress with a pair of kitten heels for the event.

To accessorise the outfit, Shilpa went the subtle route and was seen wearing just a pair of stud earrings. The actor topped it off by leaving her slightly wavy side-parted hair open. At the end of the video, as Shilpa completes her elegant twirl, she enacts as if she tripped and is about to fall. The background music makes the clip extremely hilarious. She posted it on Instagram with the caption, "Ae bhai, zara dekh ke chalo. (sic)."

Isn't her outfit quite similar to the yellow dress that Belle wore?

Shilpa Shetty and Belle from Beauty And The Beast(Instagram/ theshilpashetty and Google)
Shilpa Shetty and Belle from Beauty And The Beast(Instagram/ theshilpashetty and Google)

The actor is a stunner and there is no denying that. Check out some of her latest looks that we think are great for the season:

On the work front, Shilpa is currently busy with the shooting of her dance reality show Super Dancer which she co-judges along with Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu. Shilpa will also be making a comeback on the silver screen with the film Nikamma which even stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Her upcoming projects also include the film Hungama 2.

