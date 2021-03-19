Recipe: Shilpa Shetty makes us drool with healthy homemade spin to choco-spread
- Shilpa Shetty Kundra spills the beans on how to make breakfasts and snack-time fun for the kids with this recipe of homemade and healthy choco-spread and we are already drooling
When a chocolate recipe comes straight from the mouth of a fitness enthusiast like Shilpa Shetty Kundra, there is no reason to not root for it and that’s exactly how we are heralding the weekend with the Bollywood diva’s recipe of homemade healthy choco-spread. Giving a healthy homemade twist to the drool-worthy choco-spread, Shilpa spilled the beans on how to make breakfasts and snack-time fun for the kids.
Taking to her social media handle, Shilpa shared a video that took one not only through the recipe but also the steps of whipping up a chocolatey spread that was packed with health benefits. Shilpa shared in the caption, “Making breakfasts and snack-time fun for the kids is no less than a mission. Not only are their meals supposed to be yummy & creative, but also they need to be healthier. So, I tried out this delicious home-made Healthy Choco-spread (sic).”
She added, “It’s completely devoid of the large amounts of refined-sugar found in the spreads available in the market (sic).” Elaborating on the benefits of maple syrup, Shilpa revealed, “maple syrup is a great alternative to sugar. It has antioxidant properties, provides vitamins & minerals, and is satiating. You must try making this at home, your kids and you will love it (sic)!”
Ingredients:
2 cups dry roasted, unsalted hazelnuts
2 tbsp coconut oil (melted & cooled)
2/3 cup cacao or cocoa powder
7 dates (soaked)
½ cup pure maple syrup
1 cup almond milk (add more if needed)
½ tsp vanilla extract or vanilla essence
Pinch of salt
Method:
Add hazelnuts to a high-powered blender or food processor (one that can make nut butter). It will be powdery like almond flour after the first blend. Here, stop machine to stir and scrape down sides, then continue blending and repeat until it is smooth and creamy like peanut butter.
Now, add the remaining ingredients and blend/process until smooth and creamy (add more almond milk if needed to thin out). Enjoy!
Benefits:
Hazelnuts provide healthy fats and are a great source of dietary fibre, protein, vitamins and minerals. Almond milk is also a great source of protein.
Cocoa has the capacity to stimulate the brain to release endorphins that helps elevate one’s mood.
