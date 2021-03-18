IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Fashion / Shilpa Shetty in blue velvet peplum jacket-pants is fashion treat for sore eyes
Shilpa Shetty in blue velvet peplum jacket-pants is fashion treat for sore eyes(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
Shilpa Shetty in blue velvet peplum jacket-pants is fashion treat for sore eyes(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
fashion

Shilpa Shetty in blue velvet peplum jacket-pants is fashion treat for sore eyes

  • The only blues we are accepting this Thursday are the ones donned by Shilpa Shetty Kundra in syahi makhmali peplum jacket and kalidar bell bottoms pants that have the Internet swooning over their chic and fashion-forward vibe
READ FULL STORY
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:02 PM IST

Another shoot of Super Dancer Chapter 4, another reason to slay for actor and co-judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra whose latest set of sartorial pictures are a fashion treat for sore eyes. The only blues we are accepting this Thursday are the ones donned by Shilpa in blue velvet peplum jacket and pants that have the Internet swooning over their chic and fashion-forward vibe.

Taking to her social media handle, as is customary for the diva after every photoshoot, Shilpa flooded the Internet with pictures from a collaboration episode of reality shows Super Dancer Chapter 4 and Indian Idol. Dolling up for the same, Shilpa was seen flaunting a ravishing contemporary style in syahi makhmali peplum jacket teamed with a pair of kalidar bell bottoms pants.

Shilpa accessorised her look with a pair of gallant oxidized earrings that came with motifs of parrots, flowers and leafy swirls from bespoke handcrafted silver jewellery brand, My Motifs. The cuffs she wore were from Silverstreak store while the finger rings were from both the previously mentioned jewellery brands.

Leaving her soft curls open in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Shilpa amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipstick, winged eyeliner and filled-in eyebrows. Striking dainty poses for the camera, she captioned the pictures, “Such a blue-tiful day (sic)” and “Bad vibes don’t go with my outfit (sic).”

The pair of gallant oxidized earrings from My Motifs originally cost 22,200 on the brand’s website that prides in passion for jewellery, admiration for chunky elements and the essence of glorious Indian heritage, reinterpreting traditional Indian jewellery with aesthetic to appeal to the modern-day admirers.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's pair of gallant oxidized earrings from My Motifs(mymotifs.com)
Shilpa Shetty Kundra's pair of gallant oxidized earrings from My Motifs(mymotifs.com)

The blue velvet peplum jacket is credited to Indian fashion designer, Reeti Arneja’s eponymous clothing label. Shilpa Shetty Kundra was styled by style curator and stylist Sanjana Batra.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shilpa shetty shilpa shetty kundra velvet peplum dress jacket pants fashion and trends fashion trends fashion fashion goal bell bottom bell bottoms indian idol super dancer reeti arneja style style goal trends
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Esha Gupta in Maldives(Instagram/ egupta )
Esha Gupta in Maldives(Instagram/ egupta )
fashion

Bikini to bodycon dresses: Esha Gupta slays tropical holiday fashion in Maldives

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:26 PM IST
  • Esha Gupta is currently holidaying in the Maldives and sharing jealousy-inducing images from the land of white sand and clear water. The actor is also taking the bar of tropical holiday fashion higher.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty in blue velvet peplum jacket-pants is fashion treat for sore eyes(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
Shilpa Shetty in blue velvet peplum jacket-pants is fashion treat for sore eyes(Instagram/theshilpashetty)
fashion

Shilpa Shetty in blue velvet peplum jacket-pants is fashion treat for sore eyes

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 02:02 PM IST
  • The only blues we are accepting this Thursday are the ones donned by Shilpa Shetty Kundra in syahi makhmali peplum jacket and kalidar bell bottoms pants that have the Internet swooning over their chic and fashion-forward vibe
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan turns muse for Manish Malhotra’s Nooraniyat and we are totally digging her bridal look(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
Sara Ali Khan turns muse for Manish Malhotra’s Nooraniyat and we are totally digging her bridal look(Instagram/saraalikhan95)
fashion

Sara Ali Khan raises the bar of hot bridal look in Manish Malhotra’s Nooraniyat

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 10:53 AM IST
  • ‘Adaab huzur’: Sara Ali Khan makes jaws drop with her smoking hot bridal look and ‘aura of mystique beauty’ in Manish Malhotra’s fashion couture film, Nooraniyat | Check pictures and video inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra wears gorgeous dress while announcing Oscar nominees(Instagram/ priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra wears gorgeous dress while announcing Oscar nominees(Instagram/ priyankachopra)
fashion

Priyanka Chopra is mesmerising in 1.8 lakh halter-neck dress with Nick Jonas

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 18, 2021 09:48 AM IST
  • While announcing the Oscar nominations, on Monday, Priyanka Chopra donned a gorgeous blue dress that had a lot of character. The actor is elated as her film The White Tiger was also nominated for an Academy Award.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara getting dolled up for a shot for Manish Malhotra's Nooraniyat.(Instagram)
Sara getting dolled up for a shot for Manish Malhotra's Nooraniyat.(Instagram)
lifestyle

PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan turns muse for Manish Malhotra's new collection Nooraniyat

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Sara Ali Khan was recently in Jaipur with designer Manish Malhotra and close friend Sara Vaisoha, and her latest social media post gave us some insight into why the Simmba actor was in the Pink City. Sharing a video of herself in pieces by Manish Malhotra for his latest digital fashion film Nooraniyat, which will showcase his collection by the same name. Sara can be seen walking around the palatial Leela Palace in Jaipur as she wore heavily embroidered pieces in beige, blush pink, red, black, brown, silver, among other colours by Bollywood's favourite designer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FDCI Emerging Talent BLONI by Akshat Bansal (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
FDCI Emerging Talent BLONI by Akshat Bansal (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
fashion

Precise & palate-cleansing prêt

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:42 PM IST
Reconciling precision and exactitude with artistic flair - designers on Day 1 of FDCI x Lakme Fashion week redefined sustainability, explored the idea of safari luxe and dabbled in delectable confectionary chic
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kajal Aggarwal channels hot vibes, promotes Mosagallu in sequins top-slit skirt(Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial)
Kajal Aggarwal channels hot vibes, promotes Mosagallu in sequins top-slit skirt(Instagram/kajalaggarwalofficial)
fashion

Kajal Aggarwal channels hot vibes, promotes Mosagallu in sequins top-slit skirt

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • Kajal Aggarwal sets mercury soaring with her latest sizzling look and edgy silhouette in a carpet print sequins box top and slit skirt as she promotes her upcoming film, Mosagallu
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mouni Roy shows how to paint mid-week blues, lavender in sultry activewear(Instagram/imouniroy)
Mouni Roy shows how to paint mid-week blues, lavender in sultry activewear(Instagram/imouniroy)
fashion

Mouni Roy shows how to paint mid-week blues, lavender in sultry activewear

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 17, 2021 01:05 PM IST
  • Mouni Roy raises the bar of fashion goals as she slays in a lavender sports bra and tights while grooving sensuously to her recently released track, Patli Kamariya
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anamika Khanna introduces off-kilter menswear at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week in her opening show (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
Anamika Khanna introduces off-kilter menswear at FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week in her opening show (Photo: Instagram/FDCIOfficial)
fashion

A melange of artisanal techniques 

By Manish Mishra
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 11:52 PM IST
With every collection, designer Anamika Khanna has mastered the art of merging multiple ideas in each of her seamlessly crafted ensembles
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjana Ganesan and Jasprit Bumrah(Instagram)
Sanjana Ganesan and Jasprit Bumrah(Instagram)
fashion

Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan stun in Sabyasachi for low key Covid wedding

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 09:19 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan opted for gorgeous colour co-ordinated outfits for their wedding festivities, going for stunning pieces from designers including Sabyasachi Mukherji, Anita Dongre and Kunal Rawal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot on Monday in Goa.
Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan tied the knot on Monday in Goa.
lifestyle

PHOTOS: Fashionable wedding festivities of Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 07:16 PM IST
On Monday, Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah tied the knot with presenter Sanjana Ganesan in a private ceremony in Goa. After their wedding pictures, which went viral on social media, photos from their wedding festivities are out. The couple opted for gorgeous colour co-ordinated outfits for their special day, going for stunning pieces from designers including, Anita Dongre, Anavila, Kunal Rawal, among others. As per media reports the wedding took place with around 20 people in attendance, ensuring no Covid norms were flouted and no mobile phones were allowed during the ceremonies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ananya Panday(Instagram)
Ananya Panday(Instagram)
fashion

Ananya Panday to turn showstopper for FDCI Lakme Fashion Week phygital finale

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Ananya Panday to turn showstopper for FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week 'phygital' edition finale
READ FULL STORY
Close
Final adjustments are made to a creation backstage before the Brandon Maxwell Spring/Summer 2019 collection is presented during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., September 8, 2018. (Representational)(REUTERS)
Final adjustments are made to a creation backstage before the Brandon Maxwell Spring/Summer 2019 collection is presented during New York Fashion Week in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., September 8, 2018. (Representational)(REUTERS)
fashion

Walmart hires designer for Meghan Markle, Oprah to steer upscale apparel

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 01:07 PM IST
Fashion designer Brandon Maxwell has dressed Lady Gaga, Michelle Obama and Meghan Markle. Soon, Walmart Inc. shoppers can wear his styles, too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone’s bold look in one-shoulder bodycon dress sets Internet ablaze(Instagram/deepikapadukone)
Deepika Padukone’s bold look in one-shoulder bodycon dress sets Internet ablaze(Instagram/deepikapadukone)
fashion

Deepika Padukone’s bold look in one-shoulder bodycon dress sets Internet ablaze

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 08:18 AM IST
  • Deepika Padukone shows how to kill at a cocktail party or dinner date with bae or simply amp up a girls night out while setting the mercury soaring in a one-shoulder bodycon dress and this picture is proof
READ FULL STORY
Close
The #PayYourWorkers campaign said brands and retailers that made a profit in 2020 - like Nike, Amazon and Next - could stop garment workers "going hungry" and set up a severance fund by paying manufacturers the equivalent of $0.10 more per t-shirt.(Pixabay)
The #PayYourWorkers campaign said brands and retailers that made a profit in 2020 - like Nike, Amazon and Next - could stop garment workers "going hungry" and set up a severance fund by paying manufacturers the equivalent of $0.10 more per t-shirt.(Pixabay)
fashion

Fashion brands urged to fix 'broken industry' with pledge on workers' pay

Reuters, Dhaka
PUBLISHED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:48 PM IST
Fashion brands should fix their "broken industry" by ensuring millions of pandemic-hit workers receive their full wages and by guaranteeing severance pay if jobs are cut, a coalition of more than 200 rights groups said on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP