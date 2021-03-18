Shilpa Shetty in blue velvet peplum jacket-pants is fashion treat for sore eyes

Another shoot of Super Dancer Chapter 4, another reason to slay for actor and co-judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra whose latest set of sartorial pictures are a fashion treat for sore eyes. The only blues we are accepting this Thursday are the ones donned by Shilpa in blue velvet peplum jacket and pants that have the Internet swooning over their chic and fashion-forward vibe.

Taking to her social media handle, as is customary for the diva after every photoshoot, Shilpa flooded the Internet with pictures from a collaboration episode of reality shows Super Dancer Chapter 4 and Indian Idol. Dolling up for the same, Shilpa was seen flaunting a ravishing contemporary style in syahi makhmali peplum jacket teamed with a pair of kalidar bell bottoms pants.

Shilpa accessorised her look with a pair of gallant oxidized earrings that came with motifs of parrots, flowers and leafy swirls from bespoke handcrafted silver jewellery brand, My Motifs. The cuffs she wore were from Silverstreak store while the finger rings were from both the previously mentioned jewellery brands.

Leaving her soft curls open in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Shilpa amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipstick, winged eyeliner and filled-in eyebrows. Striking dainty poses for the camera, she captioned the pictures, “Such a blue-tiful day (sic)” and “Bad vibes don’t go with my outfit (sic).”

The pair of gallant oxidized earrings from My Motifs originally cost ₹22,200 on the brand’s website that prides in passion for jewellery, admiration for chunky elements and the essence of glorious Indian heritage, reinterpreting traditional Indian jewellery with aesthetic to appeal to the modern-day admirers.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra's pair of gallant oxidized earrings from My Motifs(mymotifs.com)

The blue velvet peplum jacket is credited to Indian fashion designer, Reeti Arneja’s eponymous clothing label. Shilpa Shetty Kundra was styled by style curator and stylist Sanjana Batra.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter