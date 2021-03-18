Shilpa Shetty in blue velvet peplum jacket-pants is fashion treat for sore eyes
- The only blues we are accepting this Thursday are the ones donned by Shilpa Shetty Kundra in syahi makhmali peplum jacket and kalidar bell bottoms pants that have the Internet swooning over their chic and fashion-forward vibe
Another shoot of Super Dancer Chapter 4, another reason to slay for actor and co-judge Shilpa Shetty Kundra whose latest set of sartorial pictures are a fashion treat for sore eyes. The only blues we are accepting this Thursday are the ones donned by Shilpa in blue velvet peplum jacket and pants that have the Internet swooning over their chic and fashion-forward vibe.
Taking to her social media handle, as is customary for the diva after every photoshoot, Shilpa flooded the Internet with pictures from a collaboration episode of reality shows Super Dancer Chapter 4 and Indian Idol. Dolling up for the same, Shilpa was seen flaunting a ravishing contemporary style in syahi makhmali peplum jacket teamed with a pair of kalidar bell bottoms pants.
Shilpa accessorised her look with a pair of gallant oxidized earrings that came with motifs of parrots, flowers and leafy swirls from bespoke handcrafted silver jewellery brand, My Motifs. The cuffs she wore were from Silverstreak store while the finger rings were from both the previously mentioned jewellery brands.
Leaving her soft curls open in her signature mid-parted hairstyle, Shilpa amplified the glam quotient with a dab of pink lipstick, winged eyeliner and filled-in eyebrows. Striking dainty poses for the camera, she captioned the pictures, “Such a blue-tiful day (sic)” and “Bad vibes don’t go with my outfit (sic).”
The pair of gallant oxidized earrings from My Motifs originally cost ₹22,200 on the brand’s website that prides in passion for jewellery, admiration for chunky elements and the essence of glorious Indian heritage, reinterpreting traditional Indian jewellery with aesthetic to appeal to the modern-day admirers.
The blue velvet peplum jacket is credited to Indian fashion designer, Reeti Arneja’s eponymous clothing label. Shilpa Shetty Kundra was styled by style curator and stylist Sanjana Batra.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bikini to bodycon dresses: Esha Gupta slays tropical holiday fashion in Maldives
- Esha Gupta is currently holidaying in the Maldives and sharing jealousy-inducing images from the land of white sand and clear water. The actor is also taking the bar of tropical holiday fashion higher.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty in blue velvet peplum jacket-pants is fashion treat for sore eyes
- The only blues we are accepting this Thursday are the ones donned by Shilpa Shetty Kundra in syahi makhmali peplum jacket and kalidar bell bottoms pants that have the Internet swooning over their chic and fashion-forward vibe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan raises the bar of hot bridal look in Manish Malhotra’s Nooraniyat
- ‘Adaab huzur’: Sara Ali Khan makes jaws drop with her smoking hot bridal look and ‘aura of mystique beauty’ in Manish Malhotra’s fashion couture film, Nooraniyat | Check pictures and video inside
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra is mesmerising in ₹1.8 lakh halter-neck dress with Nick Jonas
- While announcing the Oscar nominations, on Monday, Priyanka Chopra donned a gorgeous blue dress that had a lot of character. The actor is elated as her film The White Tiger was also nominated for an Academy Award.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PHOTOS: Sara Ali Khan turns muse for Manish Malhotra's new collection Nooraniyat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Precise & palate-cleansing prêt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajal Aggarwal channels hot vibes, promotes Mosagallu in sequins top-slit skirt
- Kajal Aggarwal sets mercury soaring with her latest sizzling look and edgy silhouette in a carpet print sequins box top and slit skirt as she promotes her upcoming film, Mosagallu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mouni Roy shows how to paint mid-week blues, lavender in sultry activewear
- Mouni Roy raises the bar of fashion goals as she slays in a lavender sports bra and tights while grooving sensuously to her recently released track, Patli Kamariya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A melange of artisanal techniques
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan stun in Sabyasachi for low key Covid wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PHOTOS: Fashionable wedding festivities of Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday to turn showstopper for FDCI Lakme Fashion Week phygital finale
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Walmart hires designer for Meghan Markle, Oprah to steer upscale apparel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone’s bold look in one-shoulder bodycon dress sets Internet ablaze
- Deepika Padukone shows how to kill at a cocktail party or dinner date with bae or simply amp up a girls night out while setting the mercury soaring in a one-shoulder bodycon dress and this picture is proof
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fashion brands urged to fix 'broken industry' with pledge on workers' pay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox