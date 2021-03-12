Shilpa Shetty is feeling pink in dabu print crop top and skirt worth ₹20k
- Shilpa Shetty recently shared images of herself wearing a beautiful pink and white dabu print crop top and skirt set. Since the shooting of her dance reality show began, the actor has been serving us some mind blowing sartorial moments.
Traditional prints are making a comeback in the fashion sphere. The amalgamation of regional prints with today's silhouettes is something that has made its presence felt as a lot of actresses are donning these stunning pieces. From Hina Khan to Vidya Balan and Shilpa Shetty, many fashionistas have been spotted in them. Shilpa Shetty's recent look also features the traditional dabu print.
For the shooting of the latest episode of her dance reality show, the actor was spotted wearing a white and pink co-ord set. Shilpa's V-neck top featured the zig-zag dabu print. It also had an overlapping detail in the front along with bishop sleeves that added extra oomph to the look. She flaunted her toned midriff in the attire. The mother-of-two-teamed the top with an A-line flowy skirt. The floor-length piece also featured the same pattern.
To accessorise her attire, Shilpa went with silver jewellery and was seen wearing a pair of statement earrings teamed with a chunky bracelet and a couple of rings. The stunner went with simple dewy makeup to complete her look and was seen with on-point eyeliner, light eyeshadow, mascara-laden lashes, bronzed cheeks and a nude lip shade. To top it off, she left her wavy side-parted hair loose. The actor posted her images on Instagram with the caption, "Today’s vibe: Pink Patterner (sic)," and "Go pink when you feel blue (sic)."
The stunning outfit is by the India based brand KoAi and to add it to your collection, you will have to spend ₹8,000 for the top. If you want to buy the matching skirt as well, you will have to pay another ₹12,000. The total cost of Shilpa's outfit is ₹20k.
On the work front, Shilpa Shetty is currently shooting for the dance reality show Super Dancer. She is the co-judge along with Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu. She is also getting ready for her upcoming releases which include films Nikamma and Hungama 2.
Ileana D'Cruz and Sophie Choudry show how to style bodysuits with casual demins
Kiara Advani's famous lime yellow athleisure set was a gift, has a special story
Priyanka Chopra wears accessories worth ₹2.6 lakh for casual stroll with Nick
Genelia Deshmukh paints the town red in timeless co-ord set worth ₹18k, pics
Nora Fatehi and Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh show ways to nail airport looks
Looking for date night outfits? Janhvi Kapoor's bow mini dress is a chic pick
Deepika Padukone twins with Ranveer in tracksuit and bucket cap worth ₹15k
