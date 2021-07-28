Sonakshi Sinha grabs eyeballs in 23k white bodycon dress for Bhuj promotions

Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha is currently enjoying the warm response received by the trailer of her upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt and Nora Fatehi. After the trailer release, the stars began the promotions, and Sonakshi's look for the latest event is creating quite the buzz online. The Dabangg actor slipped into a white bodycon dress, and we are in love with this sartorial moment.

Sonakshi took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 28, to post pictures of her eye-grabbing look for the Bhuj: The Pride of India promotions. She captioned her posts, "Do I have your attention?" and we have to say, with her glamorous look, she really does.

The dress Sonakshi chose for the promotional event is from the shelves of designer Sameer Madan's clothing brand. It is from the Autumn/Winter 2020 collection and is worth ₹23k.

Sonakshi wore an ethereal white bodycon midi dress that had a plunging sweetheart neckline and broad straps to hold the dress. The ensemble featured all-white, faux patent leather diamond applique hand-stitches and pearl detail on the neck.

The fitted silhouette of the dress accentuated Sonakshi's curves perfectly. The actor teamed the attire with a notch-lapelled double-breasted white trench coat. The full-sleeved coat came with brown buttons and pockets.

If you wish to add the dress to your wardrobe, we have all the details for you. It is available on the designer's website and is worth ₹23,500. It will be a fabulous fit for a late-night bash with your best friends or a fancy dinner with your beau.

The Galatian Bodycon(sameermadan.com)

Sonakshi accessorised her all-white ensemble with pointed white stilettos, multiple statement-making rings and silver drop earrings.

The star left her luscious tresses open in a middle parting. For glam, she chose sleek eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, subtle smoky eye shadow, well-defined brows, glossy nude pink lip shade, sharp contour, blushed cheeks, beaming highlighter and a hint of bronzer.

What do you think of her look?

Bhuj: The Pride of India is set for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13, two days before Independence Day.

