Sonakshi Sinha gives wings to her art hobby with Ganesha paintings in bold neon

Often seen giving fans a glimpse of her artistic side, Sonakshi Sinha has now given wings to her hobby with House of Creativity where she, along with brothers Luv Sinha and Kush Sinha, not only feature her artworks but also gives space to homegrown talent. After launching the art based online platform on her parents’ anniversary this month, Sonakshi gave fans a glimpse of her “Acrylic on Canvas” as she flaunted her three contemporary Ganesha paintings in expressionist triptych art form.

Taking to her social media handle, Sonakshi shared the three pictures titled Anav, Vikat and Ibhaan that “amalgamate contemporary ideas and mythologies” while presenting the magnanimity and serenity of Ganesha in “bold neon colours”. The pictures were captioned, “Sonakshi Sinha’s expressionist triptych works captures flowing lines defining Ganesha. Her latest series presents nature and the natural world. The bold neon colours amalgamate contemporary ideas and mythologies (sic).”

Triptych is an artwork made up of three pieces or panels where either a single piece of art is split into three or three pieces combine to form a coherent piece. Having its origins in the Greek 'triptykhos', triptych simply means "three-layered".

It shows different elements of the same subject matter and adds a new dimension to visual art. Triptych artwork can also impart narrative by creating a sequence.

Sonkashi Sinha’s House of Creativity not only features Triptych style but is also “home to multiple art forms, housing everything from pieces inspired by nature that take you back to the basics, to photographs that capture and immortalize fleeting moments”. Her Ibhaan, Vikat, Anav acrylic painting originally costs ₹3,50,000 on House of Creativity’s website.

Sonakshi Sinha's Ibhaan, Vikat, Anav acrylic painting at House of Creativity(houseofcreativity.in)

As a self-taught artist, Sonakshi’s artistic vision retains an element of mystery and vibrancy. Having started her stint with sketching, Sonakshi’s interest gradually blossomed into abstract paintings with her fascination inclined more towards figures, faces and particularly the eyes as she believes them to be the windows to the soul.

