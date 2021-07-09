Sonakshi Sinha celebrates parents Shatrughan Sinha-Poonam's anniversary with a family pic

Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Friday shared a family photo to celebrate her parents-- Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam's wedding anniversary. She also announced the launch of an art platform, along with her brothers Luv and Kush, called House of Creativity.

Sharing a picture, she wrote: "On the occasion of our parents anniversary, we bring to you an art platform like no other: @houseofcreativityofficial Happy Anniversary Maa and Papa @shatrughansinhaofficial @luvsinha @kusshssinha." The family picture showed Shatrughan flanked by his wife Poonam and daughter Sonakshi, and sons Luv and Kush.

House of Creativity has been designed to be an online platform for the post-2020 art world. It aims to showcase emerging Indian artists from across the world.

Sonakshi Sinha, Luv and Kush will fuel House of Creativity as all three have a love for the arts. While fans of Sonakshi are no strangers to her paintings, Luv and Kush both share a passion for photography.

Releasing a statement, Luv said: “House of Creativity is a platform that represents our individual styles and creative work. We are all artistically different but are united by the passion of expressing ourselves creatively. We came up with the idea of HOC as I felt that there are many emerging and established artists in India who aren’t able to connect with a larger audience, and are focused primarily on those who belong to a certain demographic. We want to use our reach as a film and political family to provide a platform that will allow them to reach the maximum number of people possible. It is also a platform for us to showcase our own artwork to the world, and give them a chance to access something exclusive that won’t be something you can purchase anywhere else.”

Sonakshi, meanwhile, will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India which will get a digital release on August 13 this year and will stream on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Sonakshi will be seen playing Gujarati social worker named Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, who took 299 women along with her to support the Indian Army.