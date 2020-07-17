Bhuj The Pride of India poster: Sonakshi Sinha walks fearlessly as Gujarati social worker Sunderben

bollywood

Updated: Jul 17, 2020

Sonakshi Sinha has unveiled her first look from her upcoming film, Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film poster shows her in the get-up of a Gujarati woman with several traditional tattoos as she walks fearlessly amid terror and chaos.

The actor shared the poster on Instagram and wrote, “Honoured to play the HEROIC role of Sunderben Jetha Madharparya, the brave social worker who took 299 women along with her to support the Indian Army! #BhujThePrideOfIndia a crucial incident from History will unveil soon with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP!.”

She will be seen essaying the role of Gujarati social worker Sunderben Jetha Madharparya who led 299 women in her effort to support the Indian Army during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Based on a true story, Bhuj: The Pride of India is a war film and also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk, and Sharad Kelkar. Written and directed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, Bhuj: The Pride Of India will release with on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ajay will be seen essaying the role of Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik and is seen in uniform on another film poster. Like Sonakshi’s new poster, Ajay’s poster also has war as the backdrop. Sanjay Dutt’s look from the film has also debuted.

During the Disney+ Hotstar’s virtual press conference, Ajay called Bhuj: The Pride of India an interesting film and said, “After Tanhaji, Bhuj is also based on a true story, the war of 1971. It’s a very interesting film about how a group of people saved Bhuj from getting taken over during the war. I won’t reveal more than this right now. I think it’s a big scale for me.”

