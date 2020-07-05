e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Lootera turns 7: Ranveer Singh, Vikramaditya Motwane share unseen videos; Sonam Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar heap praises on film

Lootera turns 7: Ranveer Singh, Vikramaditya Motwane share unseen videos; Sonam Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar heap praises on film

Lootera actor Ranveer Singh and director Vikramaditya Motwane shared videos and pictures to celebrate seven years of the film.

bollywood Updated: Jul 05, 2020 14:05 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Lootera starred Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles.
Lootera starred Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles.
         

Lootera, the romantic period drama starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha, has completed seven years of its release. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film is said to have not got its due at the box office but is among the most critically-acclaimed films made in this decade.

Ranveer Singh shared a video that featured several of the stills of Lootera. Several of his industry colleagues shared their love for the film in the comments section. Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa wrote, “One of my all time favourite movie,” Nimrat Kaur also added, “Such a favourite.” Sahil Khattar, who will be playing Syed Kirmani in Ranveer’s 83 reacted, “Abhi tak loot rahe hain bhai (Brother, you are still stealing hearts).” Director Zoya Akhtar and actor Saiyami Kher dropped heart emojis in reaction to the post. Ranveer shared another video which was a montage of several fan-made Lootera posters.

 

 

Director Vikramaditya Motwane penned a note on the 7 year anniversary of the film. Looking back at all the memories, he wrote, “Screening the first copy of a film used to be a ceremony. The fresh print would come from the lab and we would watch it being spooled in the projection room and pray, fingers crossed very tight, that everything was ok. As a director, seeing ‘copy no. 1’ on a can of film used to be bittersweet. It meant the absolute end of production. No more work. The film is finally ready. You can’t do s**t anymore. You can shave and be less obsessed and finally get some sleep. But it also meant that this amazing journey with all these amazing people has come to an end. And all you’re left with are the memories of the times you spent together writing, prepping, shooting, editing, working on sound and music.”

 

Also read: Preity Zinta celebrates 4th of July with husband Gene Goodenough, Sunny Leone says ‘Proud to be an American’

 

He also shared a behind-the-scenes video on the occasion. It shows Sonakshi practising a scene and ending up laughing. He shared it with the caption, “#Outtakes #lootera @aslisona.” Director Zoya Akhtar reacted to the video, “Sonakshi was sooo good.” Sonam Kapoor also commented to the post, “Ufff beautiful film vik.”

Lootera had collected around Rs 29 crore at the domestic box office. It was partly based on O Henry’s 1907 short story The Last Leaf. It is still known for its performances, direction and songs which include Sawaar Loon, Shikayatein and Zinda.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
In China vs US, Pakistan has taken a side. It serves the army
In China vs US, Pakistan has taken a side. It serves the army
Kanpur firing accused Vikas Dubey knew about raid, aide tell cops after arrest
Kanpur firing accused Vikas Dubey knew about raid, aide tell cops after arrest
Built in 10 days, world’s ‘largest’ Covid-19 care facility to admit patients from today
Built in 10 days, world’s ‘largest’ Covid-19 care facility to admit patients from today
India records biggest one-day jump of 24,850 Covid-19 cases, 613 deaths
India records biggest one-day jump of 24,850 Covid-19 cases, 613 deaths
Companies deploy robots that kill coronavirus. Here’s how they function
Companies deploy robots that kill coronavirus. Here’s how they function
Traffic hit in Mumbai as overnight heavy rains cause water-logging
Traffic hit in Mumbai as overnight heavy rains cause water-logging
3 players from 2019 World Cup squad Ganguly would pick in 2003 WC team
3 players from 2019 World Cup squad Ganguly would pick in 2003 WC team
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In