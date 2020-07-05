Lootera turns 7: Ranveer Singh, Vikramaditya Motwane share unseen videos; Sonam Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar heap praises on film

bollywood

Lootera, the romantic period drama starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha, has completed seven years of its release. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film is said to have not got its due at the box office but is among the most critically-acclaimed films made in this decade.

Ranveer Singh shared a video that featured several of the stills of Lootera. Several of his industry colleagues shared their love for the film in the comments section. Punjabi actor Sonam Bajwa wrote, “One of my all time favourite movie,” Nimrat Kaur also added, “Such a favourite.” Sahil Khattar, who will be playing Syed Kirmani in Ranveer’s 83 reacted, “Abhi tak loot rahe hain bhai (Brother, you are still stealing hearts).” Director Zoya Akhtar and actor Saiyami Kher dropped heart emojis in reaction to the post. Ranveer shared another video which was a montage of several fan-made Lootera posters.

Director Vikramaditya Motwane penned a note on the 7 year anniversary of the film. Looking back at all the memories, he wrote, “Screening the first copy of a film used to be a ceremony. The fresh print would come from the lab and we would watch it being spooled in the projection room and pray, fingers crossed very tight, that everything was ok. As a director, seeing ‘copy no. 1’ on a can of film used to be bittersweet. It meant the absolute end of production. No more work. The film is finally ready. You can’t do s**t anymore. You can shave and be less obsessed and finally get some sleep. But it also meant that this amazing journey with all these amazing people has come to an end. And all you’re left with are the memories of the times you spent together writing, prepping, shooting, editing, working on sound and music.”

He also shared a behind-the-scenes video on the occasion. It shows Sonakshi practising a scene and ending up laughing. He shared it with the caption, “#Outtakes #lootera @aslisona.” Director Zoya Akhtar reacted to the video, “Sonakshi was sooo good.” Sonam Kapoor also commented to the post, “Ufff beautiful film vik.”

Lootera had collected around Rs 29 crore at the domestic box office. It was partly based on O Henry’s 1907 short story The Last Leaf. It is still known for its performances, direction and songs which include Sawaar Loon, Shikayatein and Zinda.

