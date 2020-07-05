Preity Zinta celebrates 4th of July with husband Gene Goodenough, Sunny Leone says ‘Proud to be an American’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 05, 2020 11:48 IST

A host of Bollywood celebrities living in the US celebrated the American Independence Day on the 4th of July and shared the glimpse of the celebrations on Instagram. Sunny Leone shared a candid family video with a special Independence Day filter.

Sunny shared the video with the caption, “Happy 4th of July! Proud to be an American!! Mia familia.” It shows all from Sunny, husband Daniel Weber, daughter Nisha to her twin sons Noah and Asher showing their tongues which are coloured in red, white and blue of the American flag with the help of the Instagram filter.

The family is seen having a gala time under the sun. They had flown to Los Angeles in May after spending a few months at their Mumbai home amid lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

Sunny had moved to India to pursue acting in Bollywood. She recently remembered late choreographer Saroj Khan for teaching her the ropes of one of Indian folk dances. Sharing a throwback picture with her, she wrote, “My very brief encounter by a beautiful patient guru who was trying to teach some basics of Indian folk dancing. Even though our encounter was short I always go back to these videos to learn from her over and over. God Bless your soul and may you rest in peace.”

Also read: Parineeti Chopra turns Black Widow, female Thor in fan-made posters. See pics

Preity Zinta also shared a picture with husband Gene Goodenough, her mom and her dog Bruno as they celebrated the day in high spirits. “Fireworks are on us #Stayhome #Staysafe #patiparmeshwar #Ma #Bruno #happy4thofjuly #Ting,” she captioned the post. Gene can be seen posing for the camera while holding the American flog.

Preity, however, remains close to her roots and occasionally shares her love for her homeland. She recently shared a picture of herself wearing the Himachali cap on Instagram and wrote, “Channelising the Himachali in me cuz It doesn’t matter how far or how high you go, one should never forget who you are and where you come from. #himachali #pahadi #ting.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more