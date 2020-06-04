e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 04, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sunny Leone wants to return on ‘next flight to India’, reveals why she left for US with Daniel Weber and kids during lockdown

Sunny Leone wants to return on ‘next flight to India’, reveals why she left for US with Daniel Weber and kids during lockdown

Sunny Leone travelled to Los Angeles in May with husband Daniel Weber and their three children, as she wanted to be with his mother and family.

bollywood Updated: Jun 04, 2020 12:03 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sunny Leone is currently at her Los Angeles mansion with husband Daniel Weber and their children Nisha, Noah and Asher.
Sunny Leone is currently at her Los Angeles mansion with husband Daniel Weber and their children Nisha, Noah and Asher.
         

Sunny Leone flew to Los Angeles with her husband Daniel Weber and their three children -- Nisha, Asher and Noah -- last month, amid the global coronavirus pandemic. However, in a new interview, she has said that she did not want to leave their Mumbai home and would like to come back at the earliest.

“Personally, I was sad to leave Mumbai, and trust me, I didn’t want to leave, which is why it took us so long to decide to come here. However, it was important for us to be around Daniel’s mother and his family. Like everyone else, they wanted to be with their loved ones,” she told The Times of India in an interview.

Sunny has been enjoying her quarantine in the lap of nature, and often shares glimpses of her everyday activities on Instagram, from picking vegetables at a farm to feeding giraffes. However, she plans to return to Mumbai as soon as international flight services resume.

“Like I said, I did not want to leave my Mumbai home at all. The plan to return to India is based on when international flights resume, normally. As soon we can fly back, we will. We want to be on the next flight to India,” she said.

Also read | Natkhat movie review: Vidya Balan’s short film will leave you shaken but hopeful

On Mother’s Day, Sunny shared in an Instagram post that she took off to the US, as she and Daniel felt that their children would be ‘safer’ against the coronavirus there. She wrote, “In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer ‘corona virus’. Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles. I know this is what my mother would have wanted me to do.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
‘Our ties are deep with shared values’: PM Modi during virtual summit with Australian PM
‘Our ties are deep with shared values’: PM Modi during virtual summit with Australian PM
Gandhi’s statue vandalised in US, Indian embassy registers complaint
Gandhi’s statue vandalised in US, Indian embassy registers complaint
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Assam near 1,900-mark, 47 new cases reported
LIVE: Covid-19 cases in Assam near 1,900-mark, 47 new cases reported
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi
SC tells govt to decide on common policy to end chaos at Delhi borders
SC tells govt to decide on common policy to end chaos at Delhi borders
‘There was no lockdown even during the World War’: Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
‘There was no lockdown even during the World War’: Rahul Gandhi on Covid-19
This was the most played game during Covid-19 lockdown
This was the most played game during Covid-19 lockdown
Covid-19: New quarantine rules for passengers coming to Delhi
Covid-19: New quarantine rules for passengers coming to Delhi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-1983PM ModiBihar COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In