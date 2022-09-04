Tara Sutaria's gorgeous lehenga set for new photoshoot is a fall wedding must-have for every bridesmaid: See pic

Wedding season is fast approaching close, meaning we are all looking for traditional outfits to stock up our closets. If you are a bride or bridesmaid, you put extra effort into creating a magical look for the special occasion. While shararas, sarees and elaborate gowns are gorgeous options for attending wedding festivities, nothing beats the charm of an intricately-designed lehenga. You can wear it in any season and for both - day and night celebrations. So, we decided to help you by updating your mood board with a head-turning option - Tara Sutaria's mauve-coloured lehenga set for a new photoshoot.

On Saturday, Tara Sutaria took to Instagram to drop a picture from a new photoshoot of herself dressed in a mauve embellished lehenga set. The Ek Villain Returns actor captioned the post with flower and heart emojis. She exuded royalty in the traditional bespoke ensemble, a must-have for a fall wedding in every bridesmaid's wedding closet. If you plan on adding the outfit to your list, don't forget to steal styling tips from Tara. Check out Tara's post below. (Also Read: Tara Sutaria serves smoking hot look for Heropanti 2 promotions in red pantsuit and bralette: All pics)

Tara's mauve-coloured ethnic ensemble features a stylish cropped blouse embellished with whimsical embroidery straight out of a fairytale, half-length sleeves, beaded tassels on the waist and sleeve cuffs, a wide plunging V neckline flaunting her décolletage, and an asymmetrical short hem showing off her toned midriff.

Tara teamed the short choli with a matching mauve velvet lehenga adorned with similar silver embroidery and embellishments, layered A-line ghera, floor-grazing hem length, high-rise waist, dori closure on the side, and broad patti work on the borders.

In the end, Tara completed the lehenga choli set with an embellished zari dupatta with tassel adornments on each end and patti borders. For the accessories, Tara picked an ornate choker necklace, matching bracelet, statement rings, and jhumkis.

A centre-parted sleek bun adorned with floral gajra, subtle smoky eye shadow, kohl-lined eyes, glossy pink lip shade, glowing skin, beaming highlighter, blushed cheeks, and sharp contouring gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria was last seen in Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani.