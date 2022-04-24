Tara Sutaria serves smoking hot look for Heropanti 2 promotions in red pantsuit and bralette: All pics

Ever since actor Tara Sutaria started promoting her upcoming film Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff, her sartorial choices have become the talk of the town. The star is channelling her best glamorous self for all the promotional events, leaving her fans swooning and impressing fashion enthusiasts. From lehenga sets to mini dresses to pinstriped co-ords, Tara is wearing it all for Heropanti 2 promotions. Her latest look in a berry red pantsuit and bralette backs our claim. Scroll ahead to check out Tara's photos and find all the details about her look.

On Sunday, Tara posted several pictures of herself serving stunning poses in an all-red smoking hot look from a photoshoot. She had donned the ensemble for promoting Heropanti 2 in Ahmedabad with Tiger. Celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio styled Tara for the occasion. "Ahmedabad #Heropanti2," Tara captioned the post. (Also Read: Tara Sutaria with Tiger attends Heropanti 2 song launch in bralette and mini skirt)

Check out the post here:

Tara's pantsuit set is from the shelves of the clothing label Antithesis. It features a berry red oversized blazer with an open front, notch lapel collars, raised shoulders, long sleeves, front pockets and a creased fabric.

The actor wore the blazer over a trendy bralette top that revealed the star's toned midriff. It comes with a plunging V neckline, knotted straps, gathered details, and a short hem length.

Tara Sutaria serves a smoking hot look for Heropanti 2 promotions.

A pair of high-rise pants featuring flared silhouettes, pockets on the side, and a floor-grazing hem rounded off the ensemble. Both the bralette and pants came in a matching berry red shade.

Tara accessorised her pantsuit and bralette combination with pointed red stilettos, gold statement rings, gold hoop earrings with a red accent, tinted vintage sunglasses, and an over-the-body mini chain bag in a matching red shade.

In the end, Tara opted for centre-parted open tresses, glittery smoky eye shadow, nude lip shade, mascara on the lashes, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and sleek eyeliner to complete the glam picks with the promotional look.

Meanwhile, Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff's film Heropanti 2 is a sequel to his debut film Heropanti. It will release in theatres on April 29. It also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

