Tara Sutaria steals hearts in scarlet red georgette saree and backless blouse for Heropanti 2 promotions: See pics

Actor Tara Sutaria is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Heropanti 2 with Tiger Shroff. And the star is leaving no stone unturned to create hype around the movie with her sartorial choices. Her latest look in a scarlet red saree is proof enough. The star wore the six yards for making an appearance on the reality TV show Dance Deewane Juniors with Tiger. The ensemble is a perfect pick for shaking things up at wedding functions or family get-togethers. So, don't forget to take tips from the star.

Tara and her stylist Meagan Concessio took to Instagram on Friday to post photos of the actor dressed in a scarlet red saree and backless blouse. The ensemble is from the shelves of the clothing label Prémya by Manishii. While Meagan captioned the post, "Hey stunner [heart and fire emoji]," Tara wrote, "Fire for you [heart emoji]," on her post. Scroll ahead to peek a look at Tara's pictures.

Tara's Heropanti 2 promotional look for appearing on the Dance Deewane Juniors set features a georgette saree in a fiery scarlet red shade. It comes adorned with scalloped borders embroidered with lace gota, threadwork and sequins. She wore it in the traditional draping style and let the pallu fall from the shoulder.

ALSO READ | Tara Sutaria gives fashion hit in bustier and pants for Heropanti 2 song launch

Tara teamed the six yards with a blouse featuring a wide plunging sweetheart neckline, sheer embroidered sleeves, cut-out back with tassel-adorned dori ties, corseted front, and a fitted silhouette. The actor glammed up the traditional look with a centre-parted sleek braided bun, gold jhumkis, matching ring, and embroidered red juttis.

Tara Sutaria is ready to steal hearts in red georgette saree and backless blouse.

In the end, Tara opted for sleek eyeliner, nude lip shade, blushed cheeks, subtle shimmery eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, kohl-clad eyes, on-fleek brows, and beaming highlighter to round off the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Tara and Tiger Shroff's film Heropanti 2 is a sequel to his debut film Heropanti and will release in theatres on April 29. It also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a poignant role.