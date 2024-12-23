Top 12 fashion influencers of 2024: Meet street style icons of the year, Olivia Palermo to desi star Karron S Dhinggra

Year-ender 2024: You have arrived at the right place to ensure your Instagram feed is up to date with the best fashion influencers. From India-based Karron S Dhinggra to Italian entrepreneur and fashion influencer Chiara Ferragni, our street style icons of the year all come together to make our feeds feel diverse. Also read | Best red carpet looks of 2024 RANKED: Alia Bhatt's Met Gala look to Priyanka Chopra's snatched gown Year-ender 2024: Camila Coelho is a Brazilian fashion and beauty influencer with a massive social media following. She's one the biggest street style stars of the year. (Instagram/ Camila Coelho)

In 2024, these top fashion influencers and global trendsetters redefined style across Instagram and YouTube. They boast of millions of followers and wield significant influence over fashion trends. We like to think of their social media accounts as a VIP pass to the best of street fashion, style hacks and inspirational OOTDs.

Just read through to find the handful of people, who will keep you entertained, and in the know all day long: presenting, in no particular order, street style icons of 2024 from around the world:

1. Olivia Palermo

She is a popular American socialite, model, and fashion influencer known for her impeccable sense of style and ability to mix high-end designer pieces with affordable fashion.

2. Aimee Song

The fashion and interior design blogger, author, and influencer has a distinct personal style and an ability to create content that resonates with her followers.

3. Chiara Ferragni

The Italian entrepreneur, fashion influencer, and blogger refuses to slow down: she has collaborated with top fashion brands and has been featured in numerous magazines.

4. Karron S Dhinggra

The Indian fashion influencer is known for his dapper, tailored looks and the ability to combine traditional Indian attire with western fashion trends, which sets him apart.

5. Camila Coelho

The Brazilian fashion and beauty influencer with a massive social media following is known for her expertise in makeup and street fashion.

6. Danielle Bernstein

The American fashion influencer, entrepreneur, and author has built a fashion empire and has been featured in top fashion publications.

7. Margaret Zhang

The filmmaker, photographer, writer, and consultant based between New York and Shanghai has become known for her unique perspective on fashion and lifestyle.

8. Irene Kim

A Korean-American fashion influencer, model, and television personality, she is known for her bold style and infectious personality.

9. Adut Akech

The South Sudanese-Australian model has taken the fashion industry by storm with her striking beauty, poise, and rad street style.

10. Jeanne Damas

The French fashion influencer, model, and entrepreneur has built a fashion empire and has been featured in top fashion publications.

11. Noah Altink

With a clean, modern aesthetic that appeals to a broad range of style enthusiasts, the fashion influencer from Netherlands has captured the attention of his Instagram followers.

12. Liz Uy

The fashion influencer from the Philippines has impeccable style and effortlessly blends contemporary designs with classic silhouettes, creating trendsetting styles.