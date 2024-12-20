Best red carpet looks of 2024 RANKED: Alia Bhatt's Met Gala look to Priyanka Chopra's snatched gown

2024 saw many unforgettable and iconic moments on the red carpet. From Alia Bhatt's Sabyasachi saree with a 23-foot-long train at the Met Gala to Zendaya's press tour looks for Dune: Part Two and Challengers, we have listed some of our favourite red carpet looks. But there can be only one winner. Here are the 8 best looks ranked: Alia Bhatt, at the 2024 Met Gala in a Sabyasachi saree, served one of the best celebrity red carpet looks of 2024.

8. Angelina Jolie Goes Full Glam

Angelina Jolie hit the 2024 Venice Film Festival for the premiere of Maria in a custom strapless beige Tamara Ralph gown with a fur stole covering the sleeves, adding a wintery glamour to her ensemble. The bold red lip, matching nails, effortless side-part loose locks, and minimal glam elevated the earthy tones of her monochromatic ensemble.

7. Sonam Kapoor's Dior Cruise 2025 look

Sonam Kapoor, with the poise of a modern-day muse, attended the Dior Spring/Summer 2025 show wearing a black ensemble from Dior's Cruise 2025 collection. The ensemble, Sonam's bold tribal jewellery, and her minimal makeup gave off serious grunge-meets-demure vibes. The outfit features a tailored black trench coat, a voluminous skirt, and a structured corset.

6. Kareena Kapoor in Oscar de la Renta

Kareena Kapoor's Oscar de la Renta - worn for the opening night of the Red Sea Film Festival - is one of her best red carpet moments this year. Decked with 3D orchid appliqués that wrapped around Kareena's body, the purple bodycon velvet look is a blend of form and function. The straight-column silhouette and the slit at the back adds a feminine touch.

5. Priyanka Chopra's ‘Where’s her waist' moment

It was a fashionable year for Priyanka Chopra. From looking gorgeous in dazzling outfits during her brother's wedding celebrations and Max Factor India launch to attending Bulgari events around the world, Priyanka did not miss the mark. However, the actor's winning red carpet look has to be the snatched silver Oscar de la Renta strapless dress she wore to the Red Sea Film Festival. Styled by Rebecca Corbin-Murray, the origami rose bugle bead gown had everyone wondering where PC's waist was.

4. Lady Gaga in Christian Dior Couture

During the Venice Film Festival premiere of Joker: Folie à Deux, Lady Gaga made heads turn in a dramatic Christian Dior couture dress paired with a Philip Treacy hat. The sculptural gown was one of Lady Gaga's best looks during the film's press tour. The hat, which hailed from the designer’s 2001 couture show, was once worn by Isabella Blow and is now believed to be part of Daphne Guinness’s personal collection.

3. Alia Bhatt's Sabyasachi saree for Met Gala

Alia Bhatt's Sabyasachi saree for the 2024 Met Gala put the garden in ‘The Garden of Time’ theme with its intricately handcrafted silk floss flowers, glass beadings and real gem adornments. Featuring a 23-foot-long train that covered the Met's iconic steps and precious Sabyasachi jewellery, the dreamy pastel green look was one of the most stunning red carpet moments from fashion's biggest night.

2. Mona Patel wins the Met Gala

Mona Patel in a custom Iris Van Herpen gown at the Met Gala 2024.

Mona Patel made a dazzling debut at this year's Met Gala, and to top it all off, she also became the best-dressed star on fashion's biggest night. The entrepreneur and philanthropist walked the iconic Metropolitan Museum's steps in a custom Iris Van Herpen couture sculptural ensemble inspired by the Lotus Temple. It featured hand embroidery done in India and lotus gloves that opened and closed using Kinetic energy.

1. Just Zendaya

Zendaya served the best red-carpet moments of 2024.

2024 was all about fashion wins for Zendaya. With her stylist Law Roach, the actor served some iconic red carpet moments, including the vintage Thierry Mugler ‘Gynoid’ suit for Dune: Part Two premiere, the Maison Margiela jewel-toned gown for Met Gala, and her entire Challengers press tour looks. While the metallic suit from Mugler’s AW95 couture show and the Maison Margiela Artisanal gown (a reinterpretation of a 1999 Dior dress) was a truly historic fashion moment, the press tour added a modern take to method dressing.